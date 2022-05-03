IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Will Struggle in Long Run if Shubman Gill Doesn’t Score - Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Gujarat Titans need their opener Shubman Gill to score runs as they might struggle in the long run if he continues to fail with the bat. Gill started the tournament with a duck then he bounced back with a couple of 80-plus scores, however, his form dipped in the last few matches as he is struggling to get his rhythm back.

Gill has scored 260 runs in 9 matches so far this season at an average of 28.89.

Chopra said that Gujarat are managing well despite Gill’s lean patch but the 22-year-old has to start scoring big runs to make his case strong for a place in the Indian team.

“Shubman Gill needs to start scoring big runs again. Gujarat are managing without big scores from him, but the selectors are watching that he is not scoring runs, which is not a good thing for him. Also, Hardik Pandya has also gone off the boil a bit. They are doing well without contributions from him, but the team will struggle in the long run if he doesn’t score,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Gujarat have performed exceedingly well so far in their debut season as they have won 8 out of their 9 matches. However, Chopra, who is a cricketer turned commentator, pointed out the lean patch of their two premier bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.

“GT have excellent bowlers, but it’s not like they are doing well in every game. Lockie (Ferguson) has been leaking runs in the last two matches. Rashid Khan is also going for a few runs and not picking up too many wickets. Still, they find ways to be relevant and win games. They are surprising all and sundry," he added. They will next clash against Punjab Kings and will look to seal their place in the playoffs with the win over Mayank Agarwal and Co. Gujarat have put on collective performance throughout the season as they don’t rely on an individual to take them to the victory line. While Punjab have not been consistent with their performance as their batting has been a big letdown this season. They are currently placed in the eighth spot on the points table.

