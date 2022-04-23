IPL 2022: 'Hardik Pandya Obviously Treats MS Dhoni As His Mentor; They Are Very Close'

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has learnt the right lessons from MS Dhoni and he is now applying them perfectly in the ongoing at the IPL 2022 to take his game to the next level. Gujarat Titans skipper is putting his best foot forward as his team has kept the number one position in a ten team affair, losing it only when Rjasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs on Friday. Hardik is putting up an all-round show and also earning praises from all quarters for his captaincy moves.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra said, “I think Hardik obviously treats him (MS Dhoni) as his mentor, he’s very close to MS. The number at which he bats and the role that he plays, nobody has played it better than Dhoni in the history of white-ball cricket. He’s learnt the right lessons from MS. These are the things that we don’t even have to be told, we just observe. When we are in the company of greatness, we try and take little pieces and it shapes our lives. And that’s what we are seeing with Hardik.”

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar also lauded Hardik Pandya for working on his fitness and putting his thinking cap on in the most exciting season of IPL.

“He didn’t play a lot of cricket before the IPL because he was trying to get fully fit with all the problems he had due to the injury. (Now) Look at the discipline he’s showing in his batting. He’s batting well in the powerplay and making full use of the field restrictions, he’s doing exceedingly well in the field. So basically, that thinking cap is on; and once that happens your game just goes up.”

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has claimed that the responsibility of captaincy is bringing out the best from Hardik and the world is witnessing a new version of him in the TATA IPL 2022.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Pathan said, “This is a new Hardik Pandya. This is a better version of him. It was nice to see the situations in which he has played this season. The good thing about Hardik is that he is batting responsibly at No. 4. You don’t get to take too many chances after wickets fall early but Hardik played didn’t shy away from playing big strokes early in his innings for GT if he got the looseness from the bowlers. Whether it is Team India or Gujarat Titans, Hardik is the most suited batsman at number four. This is because he can take the responsibility.”

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here