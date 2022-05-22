IPL 2022: Harpreet Brar, Liam Livingstone Star as PBKS Beat SRH by 5 Wickets to Finish Season on High

Punjab Kings ended their 2022 Indian Premier League on a high with a dominating 5-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Liam Livingstone played another blistering knock for Punjab Kings to help them win the match with 29 balls to spare. The Englishman smashed unbeaten 49 runs off 22 balls as his inning was laced with five monstrous sixes and two fours.

Chasing the 158-run target, Punjab Kings kept losing wickets at regular intervals but it didn’t affect their scoring rate as the batters were playing their shots from the other end to put pressure on SRH.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Apart from Livingstone, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan also scored valuable 39 runs to help Punjab Kings finish their season on a high. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow set the tone of the chase with a quickfire 23 runs which included five boundaries. Sunrisers’ bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals but their fielders didn’t back them well as they dropped a couple of catches which cost them the match.

Captain Mayank Agarwal once again failed to score big for his team and was dismissed on just 1. It has been a forgettable season for Mayank as he scored just 196 runs in 13 matches.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers for SRH with two scalps under his name. While Umran Malik, Washington Sundar and Jagadeesha Suchith claimed a wicket each.

SRH vs PBKS Match Highlights IPL 2022

Earlier, Punjab Kings bowlers showed a lot of discipline against a demoralised Sunrisers Hyderabad, restricting them to 157 for 8 in an inconsequential final league game.

Arshdeep Singh (0/25 in 4 overs) celebrated his maiden India call-up with another parsimonious spell but it was his state team colleague Harpreet Brar (3/26 in 4 overs), who was the pick of the bowlers with wickets of Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram.

With four qualifiers already decided on Saturday, there was little more than academic interest left in the game and the ‘Orange Army’ in fact looked jaded and more like going through the motions while batting before sprucing up their scores in the final few overs.

SRH’s best batter of the season, Abhishek Sharma (43 off 32 balls) once again got a start but should have converted it into a big one which didn’t happen.

50-plus runs came in the last four overs as Nathan Ellis (3/40 in 4 overs) erred in length despite a couple of back-to-back wickets that he got in the bargain.

Ellis did bowl a good hat-trick delivery which Bhuvneshwar Kumar averted only to get run-out of the very next delivery.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here