IPL 2022: Harshal Patel Pens Down Emotional Note for Departed Sister

RCB seamer Harshal Patel was performing at his peak when he got to know that one of his closest family members—his elder sister, had passed away. This was harsh on the 31-year-old who was performing at his peak for Men in Red and Yellow. Especially his death bowling with all the variation made quite a mark on RCB fans. He was also awarded the purple cap for being the highest wicket-taker in 2021 IPL. Such was his performance that he was even included in the Indian team following his performance.

Now with this personal tragedy falling over him, he will be tested emotionally and it needs to be seen how he comes back from all this. He played against Delhi Capitals but his wayward bowling made sure he concedes 40 runs in his four overs. Meanwhile remembering his elder sister, he wrote an emotional post on Instagram. This is what he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshal Patel (@harshalvp23)

“Didi, you were one of the kindest and most joyful people in our lives. You faced incredible difficulties in life with a big smile on your face till your last breath. When I was with you in the hospital before I came back to India you told me to focus on my game and don’t worry about you. Those words was the only reason I could come back and take the field last night."

He followed this with:

“That’s all I could do now to remember and honour you. I will continue to do everything that made you proud of me. I will miss you every moment of my life, in good times and bad. I love you so much. Rest in peace jadi."

Royal Challengers Bangalore bounced back to beat Delhi Capitals for their fourth win of IPL 2022, a performance that also lifted them to the third spot in the points table. The top-three teams in the standings have eight points each and are separated only by net run rate now.

