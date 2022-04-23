IPL 2022: Has Royal Challengers Bangalore Finally Found the Right Overseas Balance?

As Yuzvendra Chahal slid into his hat-trick pose after stunning Kolkata Knight Riders, social media (Twitter mostly) lit up as it often does during sporting events. There was a plethora of memes everywhere, and some of them pointedly questioned Royal Challengers Bangalore’s reasoning for letting the ace spinner go.

Played 100-plus matches for RCB. Averaging 17 wickets a season. Had an emotional connect with fans. Excelled at the pint-sized Chinnaswamy. How could they not retain him? How could they not bid for him even when Rajasthan Royals put in INR 6.5 crore on the table?

There is almost a universal assumption that RCB made a glaring error and might have to pay for it in the long run. Some sections of RCB’s army of faithful fans, who are often smug despite nothing to show for all these years, have started questioning this strategic call to let Chahal go. Even so, collectively, they are holding judgment and for good reason.

As the halfway mark approaches in the 2022 Indian Premier League, RCB is sitting pretty in the points’ table. 7 games played, 5 wins, 2 losses, 10 points, and a decent run-rate of +0.251 (at the time of writing). Second on the table, equal on points with Gujarat Titans who have played one game less.

It would be a stretch to assume that this is an unfamiliar position for this franchise, given its empty trophy cabinet. And yet, there is a marked confidence in how things have shaped up in the first half of this IPL season. Unarguably, much of this confidence stems from the overseas pack acquired and deployed by RCB this season.

Since the conversation started with Chahal, it is imperative that Wanindu Hasranga is mentioned first herein. The Sri Lankan all-rounder has soothed Chahal’s departure a tad. 11 wickets from 7 games, averaging 19.55, Hasranga is a different bowler from last season.

Back in 2021, he had struggled to find an optimal pace of delivery. He featured in only two games and was smacked for 10/over in each of the six overs he bowled. Obviously he was not retained, but then RCB bought him for INR 10.75 crore. What had changed? Nothing as such, for the franchise management led by Mike Hesson had coveted Hasaranga for a long time. They believed in his maverick bowling abilities and late-order hitting, so much so he was RCB’s most expensive buy in 2022.

They acquired Harshal Patel for the same price, but he had a proven track record in this competition for the past two years. Hasranga’s poor 2021 run meant he was more expensive, for RCB was betting on a somewhat unproven player. If he had failed in the UAE, what odds he would find his rhythm in India? Given how even Chahal had struggled in the first half of IPL 2021 (staged in India) this was a massive punt from RCB. For his part, Hasranga has helped them breathe a sigh of relief.

It began early, in the second game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Hasranga picked 4-20 and that set him up for the tournament. Running in like a beta-version of Rashid Khan, the key weapon for him is the googly, and it comes at a quicker pace than his normal leg break. This variation is what has helped Hasranga get the better of batsmen since his RCB break last year.

The Lankan’s performance has somewhat negated Chahal’s omission, and possibly saved the job of whoever made that decision. But Bangalore needed more this season, especially with Virat Kohli stepping down from captaincy and AB de Villiers retiring. It needed more experience, authority and runs/wickets in a bid to compensate for off-season losses.

In that, Chennai Super Kings has really helped out its neighbours. With only four retentions possible, there is no way CSK would have gone for Josh Hazlewood. But to let go of Faf du Plessis, after knowing MS Dhoni is stepping down and then making Ravindra Jadeja captain, it is almost as daft as RCB letting go of Chahal. Unlike RCB-Hasranga, there is no saving grace for CSK, but that’s a topic for another time.

Chennai’s loss is Bangalore’s gain already then, as du Plessis and Hazlewood have provided a book-ending balance to their new team.

Du Plessis brings certain calm to RCB captaincy, which is a facet missing from Kohli’s captaincy. It isn’t really a criticism even if it may seem so. And yet, it is an often-desirable trait of leadership on the cricket field. The other criticism of Kohli’s captaincy, particularly in white-ball formats, is that he didn’t know how to utilize the resources on offer. It is what partially held him back as Indian captain but more so in the IPL, for player ability is stretched thin herein.

You need to make best use of the senior Indian talent pool, squeeze your money’s worth from the overseas players and inspire the uncapped Indian players to awe-inducing performances. Kohli couldn’t do that for the better part of last decade. Du Plessis can, because he takes after MS Dhoni, who is another master in the art of utilizing resources at hand. Add to it, the run-scoring bit – du Plessis leads the charts with 250 runs in seven games – and at INR 7 crore, Bangalore has found a hell of a deal.

Hazlewood, meanwhile, plays a balancing act to Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel. His bowling strength in T20 cricket is limited, for he bowls within himself and doesn’t try to do anything extravagant. He is the bowling version of classical long-format batsmen who find success in T20s by simply adhering to the original rules and not inclining towards slam-bang.

Along with du Plessis, Hazlewood brings in the experience of winning IPL trophies prior, and this is a factor missing from previous RCB squads. Together then, this trio of 2022 overseas players allow Bangalore’s mercurial and maverick T20 players to express themselves.

Unburdened from leadership, Kohli can be himself, irrespective of the fact that runs aren’t flowing at the moment. Siraj can falter his lines, and concentrate on bowling fast for he knows Hazlewood will tie the other end down. Dinesh Karthik can forget leadership inputs and concentrate simply on finishing the job at hand. Glenn Maxwell, RCB’s 2021 overseas recruit, can continue being the x-factor.

Maybe, just maybe, RCB has hit upon the winning formula it searched for endlessly. Don’t say it out loudly just yet though, for this franchise gets easily spooked.

