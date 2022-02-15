IPL 2022: Here's How MI Paltan Celebrated Valentine's Day

The world celebrated love on Valentine’s Day and so did our cricketers. IPL franchise Mumbai Indians posted pictures of its star players with their partners to wish fans on the occasion.

Starting with a picture of their skipper Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, the IPL franchise shared photos of Jaspreet Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, and Surya Kumar Yadav, with their respective better halves on its social media pages.

MI Paltan’s new additions Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, and their partners were also featured in their Valentine’s Day greeting.

“A very Happy Valentine’s Day from One Family," wrote the franchise while posting the photos on Twitter.

Earlier, the newly-appointed captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul, had shared his greeting on Valentine’s Day with a picture with his girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty. The mirror selfie featured Athiya and Rahul at one of their outings wearing colour-coordinated attire. While Athiya wore a printed full sleeve white top, Rahul donned a white T-shirt and grey pants.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav spent Valentine’s Day with a lake view lunch and candlelight dinner with his wife, Tanya.

Thank you for bringing so much love,joy, and adventure into my life. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day 💗 pic.twitter.com/fxvjjjMZfg— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) February 14, 2022

And on the day of love, how could the team of ‘king of romance’ be left behind. Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders posted its Valentine’s Day greetings for fans with SRK’s iconic pose and dialogue from his movie, Dilwale.

The creative shared by the franchise on Twitter featured cricketers filling in SRK’s shoes on Valentine’s Day. So, while Nitish Rana became the SRK from Main Hoon Na, the team’s new induction Shreyas Iyer got in the role of Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Now with the auction process completed, the teams will be gearing up for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League reportedly to get underway in late March. The season will see the entry of two new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans.

