IPL 2022: Here's The Reason Why Rishi Dhawan is Wearing Safety Shield While Bowling During Chennai Super Kings Clash

Punjab Kings’ all-rounder Rishi Dhawan made his Indian Premier League comeback during the Chennai Super Kings clash after missing out on the last five seasons. Dhawan was picked by Punjab Kings in the mega auction ahead of the ongoing season for INR 55 Lakh after his impressive show in the domestic circuit with Himachal Pradesh. He led his team to the historic Vijay Hazare Trophy last year.

However, the 32-year-old grabbed attention for the safety shield which he wore on his comeback game while bowling. Dhawan wore the gear for protection as he recently underwent surgery for the nose injury that he suffered during Ranji Trophy.

He missed the initial matches of the season due to the surgery but the all-rounder is raring to go to help his team who are going through a rough patch this season with just three wins in the first 7 matches.

Ahead of the mega clash, Punjab Kings posted a video on their social media account where Dhawan talked about his injury and the comeback.

“I am making an IPL comeback after 4 years so it was a little disheartening when I got injured in the Ranji Trophy. I had to go through surgery which ruled me out of the first four matches, but I’m totally fine and available for selection now. I’ve been training hard and hope to have a strong comeback,” he announced in the video.

What's more dangerous than a lion? . #SherSquad, tune in to this video to find out the reason behind @rishid100's initial absence & how he is all set for a roaring comeback now #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2022 #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ #RishiDhawan



“It was absolutely a low phase for me because, I’d worked so hard to make a comeback and I finally got a chance in the IPL after 4 years. I performed well in domestic cricket. I tried continuously for 3-4 years to make a comeback so I was a little scared wondering whether I’d miss out on playing due to my injury.” he added.

The 32-year-old made an instant impact on his comeback by dismissing in-form Shivam Dube for 8 in his second over while defending 188.

Earlier, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and elected to bowl at Wankhede Stadium.

Shikhar Dhawan struck his second fifty of the season to power Punjab Kings to 187 for 4 in 20 overs. The 36-year-old left-handed batter anchored the Punjab innings with a brilliant 88 not out and combined with Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) for a 110-run stand for the second wicket from 11.3 overs after captain Mayank Agarwal’s early dismissal.

