IPL 2022: 'His Runs Didn't Come in Winning Causes' - Aakash Chopra Reviews Rishabh Pant's Captaincy

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has reviewed Rishabh Pant’s captaincy in the recently concluded Indian Premier League where Delhi Capitals finished fifth on the points table. It was not an ideal season for Delhi as the camp was hit by COVID-19 cases followed by other health concerns among the players. Delhi fought hard to get a place in the playoffs but a defeat in their last league stage match against Mumbai Indians knocked them out of the tournament.

Chopra said that he likes Pant as a player but was not impressed with his captaincy this season as some of his decisions made him scratch his head.

Also Read | IPL: ‘The Second Season Syndrome Hardly Spares Anybody’, Warns Sunil Gavaskar

“Rishabh Pant as a player is one of my favourites and I really like him as we also come from the same club. But his captaincy wasn’t that great. There were several occasions where I was left scratching my head. There was a match in which Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets in his three overs but wasn’t given his fourth over. This didn’t just happen once and in many instances DC’s main bowlers didn’t bowl their four overs,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer turned commentator said that Pant’s underwhelming form was also one of the reasons why the Delhi Capitals failed to reach the playoffs stage.

“Rishabh Pant’s form with the bat was also a big issue for DC. His runs didn’t come in winning causes. He has a good average, but he has scored more runs in the games that they lost. You need to contribute to winning causes. Unfortunately, Pant wasn’t able to,” he added.

Also Read | ‘Selection Committee Will be Delighted’: Sunil Gavaskar Lauds a Fit-again Hardik Pandya as GT Win IPL 2022

Pant faced a lot of scrutiny for throwing his wicket away on several occasions and Chopra also suggested that the southpaw got out due to his ego.

“At times, he got out because of his ego. He tried taking on a bowler a bit too much after hitting a six. But there wasn’t scope for that in this team as there wasn’t much batting after him,” Chopra said.

Leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was one of the saving graces for Delhi Capitals this season as he snared 21 scalps in 14 matches.

The former opener further gave credit to Kuldeep’s success to his captain Pant as he gave him the freedom to express himself.

“Kuldeep Yadav took a lot of wickets and Rishabh Pant deserves some credit for that. He bowled him in the latter stages of the game and even gave him the 20th over once. He’s bowled him in areas and times where there were chances of getting wickets,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here