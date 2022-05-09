IPL 2022: How Have the Retained Players Fared for Their Teams so Far

Players are retained by teams for their match-winning abilities. They have an impressive track record or have shown such outstanding potential that franchises would rather exercise the retention option than let them go into the auction where they could be bought by someone else. However this time, barring a few, most players who kept back by the original 8 franchises haven’t quite lived up to expectations. Here’s a checklist of how all the retainees have fared so far.

Mumbai Indians: Retained four players and the results have been a mixed bag. Surya Kumar Yadav has been in crackling form and and Jasprit Bumrah has lived up to his star billing. But this has been insufficient for the five-time former champions to make an impact. MI have been very badly hit by the poor form of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard, the other retainees. These two stalwarts have played a leading role in their many earlier successes, one as an opener, the other as finisher. Their slump has not just been a surprise, but has been unending. Mumbai’s disastrous performance which sees them placed bottom of the points table currently can be directly traced to this.

CSK: Of the players retained, – Moeen Ali and skipper MS Dhoni have flickered to life, but, only occasionally. Moeen had a big role in CSK’s triumph last seen as an all-rounder, but has been nowhere near that kind of form. Dhoni has made earnest effort to turn back the clock as a batsman, but age has clearly caught up with him. Young hopeful Ruturaj Gaikwad, who dashing approach as an opener in the past two seasons made him the talk of the IPL found his groove only after several matches has been lost. The biggest disappointment has been Ravindra Jadeja whose contribution as leading all-rounder has been below par. Jadeja couldn’t make much of captaincy either, resigning from the post mid-way through the season to compound his own and CSK’s misery.

KKR: Big hitting all-rounder Andre Russsell has been value for money with bat and ball. Not quite his Caribbean mate Sunil Narine who has only 8 wickets from 10 matches and not many runs to show either. Narine has been integral to the team’s success in the past, but this season has been tepid. The other two retainees were Indians who had actually forced themselves into the national squad after excellent performances in the preceding two seasons. But all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer and mystery spinner Varun Chakravorthy have both been major disappointments. So much so that they have lost their places in the playing XI which has upset the team’s have lost heir places in the playing XI which has upset the the team’s balance and tactics hugely.

RCB: Talismanic batsman Virat Kohli, the star retainee, is going through the horrors. Among the best in the IPL since the inception of the league, Kohli’s worst sequence of scores has not just raised many red flags this season, but and also questions about his future in the Indian tea,. Of the other retained players, Mohamed Siraj has had a mediocre season so far and Maxwell a modest one though he was instrumental in them winning the last gam. But If RCB are still in the running for a place in the play-offs, they have to thank the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga, not the players they retained at heavy cost.

Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh has been marvellous once again in the death overs, justifying his retention. Not so Mayank Agarwal, who was also given the captain’s job. The opening batsman started impressively, but has been unable to sustain form which has made Punjab’s progress rather heavily dependent on overseas players Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone and Dhanuka Rajapaksa.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH retained three players. Kane Williamson and two youngsters from J & K, Adbul Samad and Umran Malik. Of the three, Umran, who bowls at supersonic speed, has been outstanding and is now commanding global attention. Hard-hitting batsman Samad, after a couple of failures, has been benched. The big setback so far has been the lukewarm form of Williamson, who is sailing in the same boat as Kohli and Rohit, belying his massive stature as a master batsman.

Delhi Capitals: Retained four players, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje. Of them. The first three mentioned have had middling success. Shaw has batted in blazing fashion, but is mercurial, capable of losing his wicket for no reason. Pant has no real big knocks to his credit so far but has been consistent. So too Axar with ball and bat, though his wicket-taking prowess has not auite come through like in the previous season. However Nortje, in brilliant form last year, has been largely inconspicuous, because of injury and/or poor performance.To be where they are in the race for the play-offs, DC have to thank Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khalil Ahmed and Lalit Yadav rather than the retained players.

Rajasthan Royals: Retained three players, from whom Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson have shown magnificent form, justifying the faith of the franchise and the money paid to them. Buttler, particularly, has shown devastating form. Promising young opener Yashaswi Jaiswal, however, was a disappointing failure, unable to even hold on to his place in the playing XI till the last match when he made the most of his recall with an aggressive half century that has brought RR to the verge of a place in the play-ffs. RR have also benefited hugely with the presence of IPL veterans Trent Boult, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shimron Hetmyer, all bought in the mega auction.

