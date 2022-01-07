IPL 2022: How Much Money Each Franchise Can Spend at The Mega Auction?

It seems unfair for a team that has invested heavily in building a squad season after season to be asked to dismantle and rebuild after a certain period of time. But the eight teams of the Indian Premier League will have do just that when they gather together again for a mega auction, likely to be held in February. The latest rounds of auction has been necessitated due to the introduction of two new teams who are also been given a fair chance to start building their own squads.

However, to give the original teams some respite, the IPL also allowed them to retain a maximum of four players but release the remaining. As it turned out barring four teams, not every team exercised the option with one retaining as low as just two players.

To retain the four players, the franchise would have to spend from their allocated purse of Rs 90 crore. Punjab Kings have been left with the highest purse of Rs 72 crore after retaining just two players while Delhi Capitals have the lowest purse of Rs 47.5 crore.

Here’s a brief look at how much each team is left with after announcing the players they retained.

Mumbai Indians

Players Role Salary Rohit Sharma Batter Rs 16 crore Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Rs 12 crore Suryakumar Yadav Batter Rs 8 crore Kieron Pollard Allrounder Rs 6 crore

MI spent: Rs 42 Crore

MI can spend: Rs 48 Crore

Chennai Super Kings

Players Role Salary Ravindra Jadeja Allrounder Rs 16 crore MS Dhoni WK/Batter Rs 12 crore Moeen Ali Allrounder Rs 8 crore Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Rs 6 crore

CSK spent: Rs 42 Crore

CSK can spend: Rs 48 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players Role Salary Andre Russell Allrounder Rs 12 crore Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Rs 8 crore Venkatesh Iyer Allrounder Rs 8 crore Sunil Narine Allrounder Rs 6 crore

KKR spent: Rs 42 Crore

KKR can spend: Rs 48 Crore

Delhi Capitals

Players Role Salary Rishabh Pant WK/Batter Rs 16 crore Axar Patel Allrounder Rs 9 crore Prithvi Shaw Batter Rs 7.5 crore Anrich Nortje Bowler Rs 6.5 crore

DC spent: Rs 42.5 Crore

DC can spend: Rs 47.5 Crore

Rajasthan Royals

Players Role Salary Sanju Samson WK/Batter Rs 14 crore Jos Buttler WK/Batter Rs 10 crore Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Rs 4 crore

RR spent: Rs 28 Crore

RR can spend: Rs 62 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players Role Salary Virat Kohli Batter Rs 15 crore Glenn Maxwell Allrounder Rs 11 crore Mohammed Siraj Bowler Rs 7 crore

RCB spent: Rs 33 Crore

RCB can spend: Rs 57 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players Role Salary Kane Williamson Batter Rs 14 crore Abdul Samad Batter Rs 4 crore Umran Malik Bowler Rs 4 crore

SRH spent: Rs 22 Crore

SRH can spend: Rs 68 Crore

Punjab Kings

Players Role Salary Mayank Agarwal Batter Rs 12 crore Arshdeep Singh Bowler Rs 4 crore

PBKS spent: Rs 18 Crore

PBKS can spend: Rs 72 Crore

