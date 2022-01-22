IPL 2022: How The 10 Teams Stack Up Ahead of The Mega Auction

On Friday, the two new IPL franchises - Team Lucknow and Team Ahmedabad - announced the list of players they have signed before the mega auction next month. Hardik Pandya, who had a frutiful association with five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians, has been named captain of the Ahmedabad-based franchise while KL Rahul, who captained Punjab Kings, will now lead the team from Lucknow.
The introduction of the two new teams means the original eight have been asked to release a majority of their players while retaining up to four from the squad they so judiciously built season-by-season. The makeup of the franchises is thus set for a major overhaul.
Here’s a look at the updated list of retained along with drafted players and how much the 10 teams can now spend at the mega auction:-
Mumbai Indians
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Rohit Sharma
|Batter
|Rs 16 crore
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Bowler
|Rs 12 crore
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Batter
|Rs 8 crore
|Kieron Pollard
|Allrounder
|Rs 6 crore
MI spent: Rs 42 Crore
MI can spend: Rs 48 Crore
Chennai Super Kings
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Allrounder
|Rs 16 crore
|MS Dhoni
|WK/Batter
|Rs 12 crore
|Moeen Ali
|Allrounder
|Rs 8 crore
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Batter
|Rs 6 crore
CSK spent: Rs 42 Crore
CSK can spend: Rs 48 Crore
Kolkata Knight Riders
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Andre Russell
|Allrounder
|Rs 12 crore
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Bowler
|Rs 8 crore
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Allrounder
|Rs 8 crore
|Sunil Narine
|Allrounder
|Rs 6 crore
KKR spent: Rs 42 Crore
KKR can spend: Rs 48 Crore
Delhi Capitals
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Rishabh Pant
|WK/Batter
|Rs 16 crore
|Axar Patel
|Allrounder
|Rs 9 crore
|Prithvi Shaw
|Batter
|Rs 7.5 crore
|Anrich Nortje
|Bowler
|Rs 6.5 crore
DC spent: Rs 42.5 Crore
DC can spend: Rs 47.5 Crore
Rajasthan Royals
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Sanju Samson
|WK/Batter
|Rs 14 crore
|Jos Buttler
|WK/Batter
|Rs 10 crore
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Batter
|Rs 4 crore
RR spent: Rs 28 Crore
RR can spend: Rs 62 Crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Virat Kohli
|Batter
|Rs 15 crore
|Glenn Maxwell
|Allrounder
|Rs 11 crore
|Mohammed Siraj
|Bowler
|Rs 7 crore
RCB spent: Rs 33 Crore
RCB can spend: Rs 57 Crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Kane Williamson
|Batter
|Rs 14 crore
|Abdul Samad
|Batter
|Rs 4 crore
|Umran Malik
|Bowler
|Rs 4 crore
SRH spent: Rs 22 Crore
SRH can spend: Rs 68 Crore
Punjab Kings
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Mayank Agarwal
|Batter
|Rs 12 crore
|Arshdeep Singh
|Bowler
|Rs 4 crore
PBKS spent: Rs 18 Crore
PBKS can spend: Rs 72 Crore
Team Ahmedabad
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Hardik Pandya
|Allrounder
|Rs 15 crore
|Rashid Khan
|Bowler
|Rs 15 crore
|Shubman Gill
|Batter
|Rs 8 crore
Ahmedabad spent: Rs 38 Crore
Ahmedabad can spend: Rs 52 Crore
Team Lucknow
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|KL Rahul
|Batter
|Rs 17 crore
|Marcus Stoinis
|Allrounder
|Rs 9.2 crore
|Ravi Bishnoi
|Bowler
|Rs 4 crore
Lucknow spent: Rs 30.2 Crore
Lucknow can spend: Rs 59.8 Crore
