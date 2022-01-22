IPL 2022: How The 10 Teams Stack Up Ahead of The Mega Auction

On Friday, the two new IPL franchises - Team Lucknow and Team Ahmedabad - announced the list of players they have signed before the mega auction next month. Hardik Pandya, who had a frutiful association with five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians, has been named captain of the Ahmedabad-based franchise while KL Rahul, who captained Punjab Kings, will now lead the team from Lucknow.

The introduction of the two new teams means the original eight have been asked to release a majority of their players while retaining up to four from the squad they so judiciously built season-by-season. The makeup of the franchises is thus set for a major overhaul.

Here’s a look at the updated list of retained along with drafted players and how much the 10 teams can now spend at the mega auction:-

Mumbai Indians

Players Role Salary Rohit Sharma Batter Rs 16 crore Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Rs 12 crore Suryakumar Yadav Batter Rs 8 crore Kieron Pollard Allrounder Rs 6 crore

MI spent: Rs 42 Crore

MI can spend: Rs 48 Crore

Chennai Super Kings

Players Role Salary Ravindra Jadeja Allrounder Rs 16 crore MS Dhoni WK/Batter Rs 12 crore Moeen Ali Allrounder Rs 8 crore Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Rs 6 crore

CSK spent: Rs 42 Crore

CSK can spend: Rs 48 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players Role Salary Andre Russell Allrounder Rs 12 crore Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Rs 8 crore Venkatesh Iyer Allrounder Rs 8 crore Sunil Narine Allrounder Rs 6 crore

KKR spent: Rs 42 Crore

KKR can spend: Rs 48 Crore

Delhi Capitals

Players Role Salary Rishabh Pant WK/Batter Rs 16 crore Axar Patel Allrounder Rs 9 crore Prithvi Shaw Batter Rs 7.5 crore Anrich Nortje Bowler Rs 6.5 crore

DC spent: Rs 42.5 Crore

DC can spend: Rs 47.5 Crore

Rajasthan Royals

Players Role Salary Sanju Samson WK/Batter Rs 14 crore Jos Buttler WK/Batter Rs 10 crore Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Rs 4 crore

RR spent: Rs 28 Crore

RR can spend: Rs 62 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players Role Salary Virat Kohli Batter Rs 15 crore Glenn Maxwell Allrounder Rs 11 crore Mohammed Siraj Bowler Rs 7 crore

RCB spent: Rs 33 Crore

RCB can spend: Rs 57 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players Role Salary Kane Williamson Batter Rs 14 crore Abdul Samad Batter Rs 4 crore Umran Malik Bowler Rs 4 crore

SRH spent: Rs 22 Crore

SRH can spend: Rs 68 Crore

Punjab Kings

Players Role Salary Mayank Agarwal Batter Rs 12 crore Arshdeep Singh Bowler Rs 4 crore

PBKS spent: Rs 18 Crore

PBKS can spend: Rs 72 Crore

Team Ahmedabad

Players Role Salary Hardik Pandya Allrounder Rs 15 crore Rashid Khan Bowler Rs 15 crore Shubman Gill Batter Rs 8 crore

Ahmedabad spent: Rs 38 Crore

Ahmedabad can spend: Rs 52 Crore

Team Lucknow

Players Role Salary KL Rahul Batter Rs 17 crore Marcus Stoinis Allrounder Rs 9.2 crore Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Rs 4 crore

Lucknow spent: Rs 30.2 Crore

Lucknow can spend: Rs 59.8 Crore

