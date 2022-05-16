IPL 2022: I Believe MS Dhoni Will be Around as a Mentor For CSK Next Season - Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that Mahendra Singh Dhoni might not continue as Chennai Super Kings captain next season and will don the mentor’s hat. Dhoni has not made any official announcement on his IPL retirement but he has said that he will definitely be seen in the yellow whether it’s a player uniform or another yellow. The former India captain has already announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 and he relinquished the CSK captaincy ahead of the ongoing season, however, he was asked to take it back midseason after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the position to focus on his own form.

Apart from the two years when CSK was banned, Dhoni has played 13 seasons for Chennai and where he led them to four IPL titles. The Yellow Army only failed twice to reach the IPL playoffs stage, however, with the age catching up, there have been speculations over 40-year-old Dhoni’s IPL future.

Gavaskar believes that Dhoni will surely be associated with Chennai Super Kings next season but might be around as a mentor.

“I think he (Dhoni) said, ‘You will definitely see me in yellow’. Whether it’s a player uniform or another yellow, it remains to be seen. I do believe he will be around as a mentor. If he wasn’t keen on continuing, he would not have taken the captaincy back," Gavaskar told host broadcaster Star Sports after the CSK-GT game.

The former India captain further said that Jadeja’s injury occurred at an unfortunate time as he could have learnt in the last couple of matches.

“Sometimes you learn more from failures than from success. Maybe at that point in time with two more matches before Jadeja’s unfortunate injury, Dhoni would have given Jadeja a couple of matches to get that sort of experience. I do believe he will be back in yellow for sure. No question about that," he further said.

Earlier during the toss of the first game when he return as Chennai skipper, Dhoni said that “You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey [next year], whether this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, that’s a different thing."

Chennai are already out of the playoffs race and will face Rajasthan Royals in their final league-stage clash on Friday.

