IPL 2022: 'I Couldn't Sleep Last Night, Was Very Nervous': LSG's Ayush Badoni After Scoring Fifty on Debut

22-year-old Ayush Badoni made an instant impact on his Indian Premier League debut with a sensational half-century against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium. Playing for Lucknow Super Giants, Badoni came out to bat at number 6 when things were not going right for his team. Lucknow lost their four wickets for just 29 and from there Badoni joined hands with Deepak Hooda to pull his team out of a critical situation.

The young batter scored 54 runs off 41 balls as his innings was laced with 3 sixes and 4 fours to pull his team to 158/6 in 20 overs. He was dismissed by Varun Aaron in the final over of the innings as he was looking to score another maximum to add valuable runs to his team’s score.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

After playing a sensible knock on his debut, Badoni said he was not thinking about his half-century and realized about it after reaching the mark.

Advertisement

" I wasn’t looking at the score, I was just batting and wasn’t thinking of my fifty. I just wanted to play my natural game. I realized I got a fifty only after I got there," Badoni told broadcasters.

The young batter further said he was very nervous before the match and the first boundary gave him confidence.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, I was very nervous. After I hit the first boundary, I got confidence. The ball was cutting initially and after six overs it does get flat. I think we have got a good total on the board," he said.

He started the innings at a slow pace as his team was already four down and couldn’t afford to lose more at that stage. After the 10 overs, Badoni unleashed himself on the opposition bowlers to take his team to a fighting total. The highlight of his innings was a pull shot to Lockie Ferguson which went for a six over mid-wicket and helped him reach his maiden fifty in IPL.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami Fiery Spell Leaves Twitter On Fire, Lucknow Supergiants In Tatters

Apart from Badoni, Hooda also scored a fighting fifty and changed the momentum in Lucknow’s favour. He was dismissed on 55 by his former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Rashid Khan. His innings was laced with 2 sixes and 6 fours. While Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat as he ratted Lucknow’s top-order by picking three early wickets.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 159/6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 55, Ayush Badoni 54, Krunal Pandya 21 not out; Mohd Shami 3/25, Varun Aaron 2/45) v Gujarat Titans.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here