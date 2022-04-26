IPL 2022: 'I Know Shikhi...He Might be Calling Them and Playing the Flute'

Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan batted brilliantly as he smashed a solid 88 runs against Chennai Superkings in game 38 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. Punjab had lost their opener Mayank Agarwal early, but Dhawan alongside Bhanuka Rajapaksa combined well to take their team out of troubled waters. Shikhar Dhawan went past his earlier highest score this season — 70 against Mumbai Indians in Pune.

Dhawan got an able ally in Rajapaksa who made 42 from 32 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes as the duo frustrated the CSK bowlers for a long stretch in the innings. Punjab made a slow start after being sent in to bat and their captain Agarwal’s struggles this season continued as he was out in the sixth over for 18 off 21 balls. They reached 37 for 1 after powerplay overs. Dhawan and Rajapaksa kept the scoreboard ticking with singles and doubles though without too many boundaries. The duo took Punjab to 72 for 1 at the halfway mark.

Lauding the elegant left-hander, former India coach Ravi Shastri said that Dhawan is getting better with each day. “Shikhar Dhawan measured what he had to do by reading the conditions,” Shastri told Star Sports.

“He (Dhawan) is seeing what the pitch had to offer, he is seeing what his role was.. his shot-selection, playing around with the fields, choosing the right bowlers to hit and the reason why I said he spoke beautifully (at the post-match presentation ceremony) was because it showed his thought process.

“It shows the way he has adapted himself over the years. I call him a gun player because in this country, most of the accolades have gone to Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma).

“This man (Shikhar Dhawan) has been a serious player, you know, right in between them when he has been fit and he deserves all the accolades… 6000 IPL runs, 200th (IPL) game, man-of-the-match, finishing it off in style and like he said he has started advising youngsters now.. and I know Shikhi…he might be calling them and playing the flute.. I hope he plays the flute for a long time.”

