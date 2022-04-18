IPL 2022: 'I Set Small Goals And Try to Achieve Those in Phases' - Umesh Yadav Eyes Return to Team India White-Ball Setup

The ongoing Indian Premier League season is going to set the tone for India’s plan for the upcoming T20 World Cup later this in Australia. After an underwhelming show in last year’s ICC event, India are desperate to get their hands on the trophy this year under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and the guidance of head coach Rahul Dravid. Several emerging cricketers including Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Tripathi have made a case for themselves to get a maiden call-up soon.

While some veterans like Dinesh Karthik and Umesh Yadav are also knocking on doors for their comeback after impressive shows in the season so far.

Umesh has been a revelation this season for KKR as the veteran pacer has worked hard on his weaknesses in white-ball cricket. However, the 34-year-old claims that he is not thinking about the T20 World Cup at the moment as he has set small goals for himself and working on achieving them.

“I haven’t thought that far (World Cup). It will all depend on the selectors and the team management. India will play several white-ball matches before the mega event and I have to first make it to those squads and keep performing there. Of course, the World Cup remains at the back of my mind, but as a cricketer, I set small goals and try to achieve those in phases,” Umesh said during a conversation with the Times of India.

The KKR pacer said that a bowler should have a big heart in a tournament like IPL and it’s important to keep a strong mind.

“I always believed in keeping things simple. I have not done anything special, but have kept working on my weaknesses in between and focused on my strengths,” the 34-year-old said about his preparation in the run-up to this IPL. In IPL, you need to have a big heart as there is every possibility of being hit someday. But it’s important not to lose your focus and keep a strong mind,” he said.

Umesh further said that Shreyas Iyer has been the best captain for him so far as he has given him the freedom to bowl to his strength.

“I have a very well-defined role on the side. As Shreyas knows my game well, he has faith in me and stays very relaxed with me. He just wants me to bowl to my strength and not worry about results. So far he is the best captain for me," added the pacer.

