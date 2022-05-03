IPL 2022: I Take Feedback From MS Dhoni After Every Match, Learn Something New Everyday- Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary has come a long way from a net bowler to a regular starter in four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. The young left-arm pacer has been sensational for CSK this season in the absence of experienced Deepak Chahar. Choudhary didn’t have the best of start in the IPL in the first few matches but he bounced back brilliantly with an outstanding spell against Mumbai Indians where he dismissed Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the first over and then returned to attack to dismiss Dewald Brevis.

The southpaw also had a good night against Sunrisers Hyderabad where he claimed four wickets for 46 runs.

The 25-year-old gave a big credit for his success to his skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni whom he asks for feedback after every match.

“Ahead of a match, I go to him and discuss my plan. If he likes it, he says go ahead and if he doesn’t, then he corrects me there and then. In fact, I take feedback from him after every match. He is very happy to speak and discuss various things. I learn something new every day from him. Mahi sir always says - ‘don’t think too much and don’t take pressure. The more you think and take pressure, you will make more mistakes’. He said - ‘just be relaxed and go and bowl’," Choudhary told Times of India

The 25-year-old, who was picked by CSK for his base price of INR 20 Lakh in the auction, revealed that the CSK captain has asked him to get ready to bowl in the death overs and gave him a valuable piece of advice for it.

“Dhoni sir’s guidance has helped me a lot. I have been bowling in the powerplay and got wickets and controlled the flow of runs. I swing the ball and don’t let a batsman score. I create pressure. A batsman will try to score under pressure, he will play some rushed shots and lose his wicket. Dhoni sir has asked me to prepare for the death overs now. He said you have been bowling in the powerplay and now be ready to bowl in the death overs. He said - ‘pressure nahi lena, bass run mat dena, wicket ayega’ (Don’t take pressure, just don’t leak runs, wickets will come). I am learning each day under Dhoni sir," Choudhary added.

The Maharashtra pacer further talked about his experience in the CSK camp so far and how the senior players are treating him. “The (IPL) experience has been really good so far. The management, seniors, and my teammates have given me a lot of support. MS Dhoni trusts my abilities. He guides me every day. He doesn’t let the pressure of anything get to any player on the team. I am really grateful that I am playing under his (Dhoni’s) leadership. I got to learn a lot from Dhoni sir, (Ravindra) Jadeja, (Dwayne) Bravo, Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad). CSK are playing to win. We have our aim set on the playoffs," Choudhary added.

