IPL 2022: 'I Think CSK Outplayed us in All Departments', Admits DC Skipper Rishabh Pant After 91-run Loss

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant admitted that his team was outplayed by Chennai Super Kings in all three departments at the Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Sunday. It was a dismal performance from Delhi as their bowlers leaked 208 runs in 20 overs and then the batters failed to put up a fight and were bundled out for just 117. The loss has put Chennai in a tricky position as now they have to win all of their remaining matches to keep the playoff hopes alive.

Pant said that he had an intuition that there will be a massive margin in the result for them as they have played a lot of close matches.

“I think they outplayed us in all departments. As Delhi Capitals we have played a lot of close games, there had to be a game where there is a massive difference between the two sides and unfortunately we are on the receiving end," Pant said after the 91-run defeat.

Pant said that the team is improving and DC have to win the remaining matches now.

“I thought we were getting better but that is not the case. The only thing we can look forward to is the next three matches, if we win them then we will qualify," he added.

According to reports, one of the Delhi Capitals net bowler has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the IPL encounter against CSK. Pant talked about the health concerns in within the team but they want to make excuses for that.

“There is a fair bit going on amongst us, especially Covid and we had a few stomach infections, but we are not making an excuse and we just want to keep improving," Pant said.

The skipper said there will be a meeting with the players and will try to put them in a good frame of mind for the remaining matches.

“Right now we can be more positive and that’s what we are going to be talking about to the boys, let’s be more proactive and let’s be in a good frame of mind to make good decisions in the next few matches," Pant conlcuded.

