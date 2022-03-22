IPL 2022: I Think They Can Solve Their Puzzle" - Irfan Pathan Suggests Death Bowling Plan to Kolkata Knight Riders

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has offered a death bowling plan to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. KKR have managed to get their core squad back through the retention and auction process. The runners-up of last season retained Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy and then bought Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana and their former pacer Umesh Yadav in the auction.

Veteran all-rounder Pathan suggested a death-bowling plan for the two-time IPL champions and said that mystery spinner Chakravarthy should bowl a couple of overs at the business end.

“The question that needs to be asked about KKR is their death bowling and I think they can solve their puzzle by adding couple of overs of Varun Chakravarthy at the death overs. It is a big call because you have Sunil Narine, whom you can actually make him bowl just after the powerplay, in the middle overs and may be keep two overs for Varun, but also keep two overs for him in the death," Pathan told Star Sports.

Pathan further said that KKR should use Mavi and Yadav to bowl the remaining overs at the final stage of the innings.

“Then I think things become much more easier. Shivam Mavi can bowl one over, Umesh Yadav can bowl one over. May be if Andre Russell is fit he can bowl two overs but if you can find somewhere for Varun to bowl at the death it will look much better than what it is right now,” he said.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the two-time champions in the upcoming season of IPL. Iyer joined KKR this season after spending 7 years at Delhi Capitals and straightaway the two-time IPL champions named him their captain for the upcoming season. KKR splashed huge money to get their hands on Iyer as they signed him for a whopping INR 12.25 crore. The 27-year-old will enter the Indian Premier League with a lot of confidence following a great international summer with the bat across formats. In the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, Iyer slammed 57*, 74* and 73* in three games was named Player of the Series.

