IPL 2022: Iceland Cricket's Funny Take On Virat Kohli's Controversial Dismissal

Another controversial decision left Twitter and, most importantly, Virat Kohli shocked when he was adjudged out two runs short of his maiden IPL fifty against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. The former RCB skipper was looking in good nick, but adversity was waiting for him. The incident happened when Mumbai’s Dewald Brevis managed to hit Kohli’s pad and shouted at the top of his lungs, fully convinced that he had trapped the batter plumb in front. Following this, the on-field umpire gave him out which left Kohli shell shocked.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

As umpire went upstairs (DRS), Kohli found out that even the third umpire couldn’t find the ‘conclusive evidence’ to judge whether the ball had hit the pad or the bat.

20In such a scenario, the third umpire defaulted to on-field umpire and his decision stayed. This left Kohli furious and his fans in rage. Twitter exploded and then Iceland cricket reacted to the incident which has gone viral. “It’s not easy for on field umpires to detect inside edges or whether ball hit bat or pad first. But every TV umpire should be able to make the right call with the benefit of slow motion replays and technology like UltraEdge. @BCCI We have trained umpires ready to fly over,” they tweeted.

Advertisement

It’s not easy for on field umpires to detect inside edges or whether ball hit bat or pad first. But every TV umpire should be able to make the right call with the benefit of slow motion replays and technology like UltraEdge. @BCCI We have trained umpires ready to fly over.— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) April 9, 2022

Young Anuj Rawat and maestro Virat Kohl powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a clinical victory over Mumbai Indians at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Kohli, who was going through a rough patch in the past few matches, returned to form against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and scored a sublime 48 runs off 35 balls. His innings was laced with five fours.

While young Rawat was the real star for Bangalore with a 66-run knock which includes 6 sixes and 2 fours. Glenn Maxwell, who was playing the first match of the season, hit back-to-back boundaries to seal the game for RCB with 9 balls to spare.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here