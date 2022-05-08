IPL 2022: If You Don't Get it Right That 156 kph Will go For 256 off the Bat - Ravi Shastri Advises Umran Malik

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave a valuable piece of advice to young speedster Umran Malik who grabbed the limelight in the ongoing season for breaching the 150 kph mark at regular intervals. Umran impressed many with his raw pacer as several former cricketers and critics have backed him to make his India debut soon.

Shastri said that Umran will soon play for India but he has to make sure about hitting the 156-157 kph in the right area as it might backfire also for him.

“He will play for India very soon but if you don’t get it right that 156 will go for 256 off the bat. And that is exactly what is happening. The pace is good, but you got to get it in your mind that you have to out it in the right areas. Otherwise, just hold yourself back and use that space sparingly to surprise the batter. Those kind of thoughts should go to your mind," Shastri said on Star Sports.

Umran bowled a 157 kph delivery in the match against Delhi Capitals which is the fastest ball by an Indian in the tournament history. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer got a chance to showcase his talent in IPL last year when T Natarajan was ruled out of the season after getting tested COVID positive. Malik, who was a net bowler for SRH at that time, replaced the left-arm seamer in the squad. The pace sensation straightaway made an impact with his fiery deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders on debut.

He impressed the SRH management during a short stint in his debut season and they retained him before IPL 2022 auction ahead of some star players.

Shastri feels that bowling 157 kph doesn’t matter much in the T20 format if the bowler didn’t bowl it in the right direction.

“If you don’t get it right, you are going to fetch and fetch big time. It goes off the bat at 250 to 300 speed! The pitches will slow up as the tournament progresses and it has become more batting friendly now so has got to get it right. I’m seeing the media and everywhere it say 156, 157 - it doesn’t matter in this format. You have to get it in the right areas and he has it. If he attacks the stumps he will be far more consistent. 156, 157 - very good - but channelise it in the right direction,” he said.

