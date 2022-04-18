IPL 2022: 'In Jammu, It Usually Gets to 47 or 48 Degrees'-Umran Malik Feels 'Nice to Play in The Heat'

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik is breathing fire. In almost every game, he delivers the fastest balls of the match, sometimes his speed goes past the 150-mark barrier. Even on Sunday, against Punjab Kings, he was at his menacing best, picking up stupendous figures of 4-1-28-4. This included a superb final over which saw as many as four wickets falling in the final over which also turned out to be a maiden. After the game, Malik revealed that bowling superbly in Mumbai heat is no big deal for him as he has bowled in intense heat in his hometown-Jammu.

“Needs some time (to realise what he’s done). In Jammu, it usually gets to 47 or 48 degrees, so it doesn’t matter (the heat), it’s actually nice to play in this heat. I think I have got my line and length better over the last few days. The plan was to keep it full and straight, and in that channel just outside off,” Malik was quoted as saying.

He also said that his hometown has a number of fast bowlers who can bowl at an excess of 130-140.

“My job is to frighten the batters with pace. I used to play tennis-ball cricket until 2018, and started practicing with the leather ball 3 years back. Abdul Samad, who used to practice with me, got me into the team as a net bowler. There are a lot of fast bowlers in our region (Jammu), plenty of talented bowlers who can bowl at 130-140 kmph.”

Young pace sensation Umran Malik produced a stunning 20th over as Sunrisers Hyderabad bundled out Punjab Kings for 151 in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old uncapped pacer was on fire in the last over when he picked three wickets while the fourth came via run out. The over ended up being a rare wicket maiden.

Malik’s sensational spell came after Liam Livingstone’s counter-attacking 60 off 30 balls (5×4, 4×6).

The English all-rounder, who was the most expensive overseas player in this season’s IPL auction with a price tag of Rs 11.50-crore, resurrected the PBKS innings after an early collapse.

