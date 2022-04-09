IPL 2022: Indomitable Suryakumar Yadav Pulls Below-par Mumbai Indians to 151-6 Against RCB

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan’s flamboyant start followed an inexplicable batting collapse before the indomitable Suryakumar Yadav with a brilliant unbeaten 68 off 37 balls took Mumbai Indians to a respectable 151 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match on Saturday.

For RCB, Harshal Patel (2/23 in 4 overs) was brilliant with his variations as most of the MI batters had no idea about his slower deliveries, which were primarily off-cutters with occasional loopy block-hole balls that drifted.

MI were 50 for no loss after Powerplay but in the next four overs lost as many as five wickets to become 62 for five and subsequently 79 for six before Suryakumar (5×4, 6×6) with his 15th IPL fifty, gave the total semblance of respect with his counter-attack.

Suryakumar took charge with MI tottering at 79 for 6 and added 72 off 41 balls with Jaydev Unadkat (13 no off 14 balls).

For Rohit (26 off 15 balls), this IPL so far has been about playing some breathtaking shots but not getting a big score as he raced to 26 before Harshal’s slow off-cutter did the trick.

The Indian skipper after having hit four fours and a pulled six couldn’t check his stroke with the bowler taking a smart return catch.

Playing the second fiddle, Kishan’s (26 off 28 balls) attempt to use the pace of Bengal speedster Akash Deep in his bid to play the ramp shot became his undoing as he was caught in the third man region.

Dewald Brevis (8 off 11 balls) found it difficult to negotiate the wrist spin of Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28 in 4 overs) and was rapped on the back-pad.

Tilak Verma had his first real failure due to miscommunication with Kieron Pollard which resulted in a run-out and the big West Indian then got fooled by a Hasaranga googly.

MI, like CSK, is paying the price for a poor auction and rookie Ramandeep Singh, who dangled his bat at a wide slower from Harshal, didn’t look the part during his 12-ball stay.

Harshal cleverly changed his arm speed regularly which deceived the batters as the balls started drifting.

A slog swept six over deep mid-wicket off Hasaranga and a near 100-metre slog flick off Mohammed Siraj (4-0-51-0) were absolute treat for the eyes as Suryakumar followed it up with a ramped six as 23 came off the penultimate over.

