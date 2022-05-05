IPL 2022: Injured Tymal Mills Out of Remaining Season, Mumbai Indians Name Tristan Stubbs as Replacement

Mumbai Indians have announced their left-arm pacer Tymal Mills has sustained an injury which has ruled the Englishman out of the remainder of IPL 2022. MI are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings having won just one of their nine matches so far and already exiting the playoffs race.

The five-time IPL winners have signed South African middle order batter Tristan Stubbs as Mills replacement for the rest Of the season.

The 21-year-old Stubbs is talented batter and recently debuted for the national South African A Squad against Zimbabwe. He has had a very promising domestic season and played an important role for his team in the recently concluded T20 domestic league.

Mills played in five matches for MI this season and took six wickets in them.

Despite their wretched show so far, MI will be confident when they take on Gujarat Titans on Friday evening having defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. Their head coach Mahela Jayawardene says the franchise is now aiming to sign off the season by winning all their remaining matches.

“We just have to win matches, play as a group. It’s been tough, we are not satisfied with our execution but everyone stuck together and worked hard. We have stayed together and believed in our abilities, so it will be the same for the rest of the season. We have to make sure we win matches and enjoy our cricket," Jayawardene said during a media interaction on Thursday.

Jayawardene has happy to see MI players playing to their potential and executing their skills against RR which ended their run of eight defeats in a row.

“It was good to see that we managed to execute our skills and finish the last game off. We were able to cross the line - we have had those opportunities earlier in the season as well - and it was a positive outcome to get points on the board. Our focus has been good and looking forward to the next game, which is a tough one against an in-form team," he said.

