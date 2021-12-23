CricketNext

IPL 2022: Investment Firm CVC Capital Set to Get Green Signal From BCCI

IPL will now become a 10-team affair from 2022. (BCCI Photo)

There was a controversy when it emerged that CVC Capital, who successfully bid for Ahmedabad franchise of IPL, has links to betting companies.

Cricketnext Staff

CVC Capital, the owner of IPL’s Ahmedabad franchise, will reportedly get clearance from the BCCI after controversy erupted when it emerged it has links to betting and gambling companies. With a bid of Rs 5,625 crores, CVC Capital, an investment firm, won the bid for a new IPL franchise in October this year which will be based out of Ahmedabad.

However, soon after it placed a successful bid for the team, former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi alleged that BCCI didn’t do its homework since one of the qualified bidder ‘owns a big betting company’.

“I guess betting companies can buy an IPL team. must be a new rule. Apparently, one qualified bidder also owns a big betting company. what next? does BCCI not do their homework? what can Anti-corruption do in such a case? #cricket,” Modi had tweeted.

Soon, BCCI began investigating the the investment firm’s links with the betting companies and it has found that CVC has two funds - European and Asian.

Its European funds have links to the betting companies while but Asian funds has no such association.

According to The Indian Express, CVC Capital have invested in franchise from their Asian fund and the same was communicated to the BCCI officials during its recent Annual General Meeting.

The BCCI had invited bids for two new IPL franchises which will join the existing eight from the next season. The teams will be based out of Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group won the bid for  the Lucknow franchise for a whopping Rs 7,090 crore.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has extended the deadline for the two new franchises to sign three players before the IPL mega auction slated to be held in February next year.

first published:December 23, 2021, 11:35 IST