IPL 2022: IPL Teaches You How to Perform Under Pressure, Says Punjab's Kagiso Rabada

Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada feels that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has taught him about how he should perform well in pressure situations, where the nature of matches is ‘relentless and tough’. In his four appearances in IPL 2022, Rabada has taken six wickets at an average of 19.16 at a high economy rate of 8.21.

“IPL teaches you how to perform under pressure. Every single game is just so relentless and tough. Somehow, there is always a close game no matter what team you play for. It’s a highly competitive competition or tournament. It’s just like you can really never get a break; every ball is an event," said Rabada in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Sunday’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Punjab’s first afternoon match in IPL 2022. Rabada admitted that playing under heat will be a tough challenge in this season with the fitness levels of players from both sides coming under solid test.

“It is hot. I am actually standing out here and didn’t expect it to be this hot. But it’s something that we have to deal with. Obviously, it’s going to be a challenge and let’s see how we do. That’s why we are trying to be as professional as we can in terms of our fitness. Let’s see how far that takes us today."

Rabada, mostly used in power-play overs by Punjab in IPL 2022, feels that the game has become extremely professional with the addition of analysts and in scenarios like this, bowlers need to trust their gut feel.

“The game has become a lot more professional with analysis and every team has now got their own analysis. Every team is planning and that’s what we are doing. We look through every batter and I am sure the batters look through the bowlers too."

“We have played against each other over the years. So, we also have a kind of idea but people tend to do the same thing. But every now and then, they come up with something new. You just need to stick to your toes, do the prep with the analyst before getting into the game and most importantly, just trust your instincts."

