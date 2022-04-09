IPL 2022: Is This a Troublesome Season for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings? 

56 not out off 15 balls. Pat Cummins’ knock was surely week two’s highlight in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Truth told, you could crown that knock and proclaim it “the highlight of all week two highlights” from the past 14 IPL seasons. It was a stunning knock for those watching, whether at the ground, or from the commentary box, or on television across the world.

For Mumbai Indians though, it was a shocker, a bolt from the underworld as it were, for Cummins single-handedly thumped them and how. Play the highlights reel again and again, you will not be able to forget Rohit Sharma’s face. He has done something similar to bowling attacks across the globe – his facial expressions reflected just how opposition captains feel then and more.

There is also a picture of Daniel Sams, after he conceded 36 runs in what turned out to be the game’s last over. He was quite shell-shocked as if Cummins had uprooted his will to bowl again. Sams might take some time getting back to bowling again, even in the nets. Hell, it would be some miracle if he plays Mumbai Indians’ next game, if at all again this season, after that mental onslaught.

These are not merely adjectives to praise Cummins’ innings, for not many words can quantify what he did. Instead it is mere consolation for Mumbai and its merry fans who had perhaps thought of ending their two-match losing run. Cummins had come to the crease at 101-5 in 13.1 overs, with Kolkata Knight Riders still needing 62 off 41 balls. The match ended with 24 balls to spare and if you are a Mumbai fan reading this, feel free to cry into your pillow.

It is not all doom and gloom, though. Three matches lost yes, but there have been some positive sparks in atleast two of those games. Delhi Capitals needed a miraculous lower-order partnership to get that win, akin to what Cummins did albeit lower in impact ratings. When something as uncontrollable as that happens, twice, you are close to getting it right. But for those two momentum-changing moments, Mumbai could have been sitting pretty on four points.

The problem is an imbalanced bowling combination, and it is a direct consequence of Mumbai’s auction strategy. They had a proper strategy laid out for Ishan Kishan, and lost out on crucial names such as Trent Boult, Nathan-Coulter Nile, Adam Milne, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar. The key for Mumbai was to replicate their winning combination, but losing these key names – and Jofra Archer’s unavailability – has pegged them back in a serious manner.

There is a serious lack of depth in bowling and Jasprit Bumrah has been isolated, even targeted by opposition batsmen. So far Sams and Tymal Mills have been unable to replicate the three-pronged pace attack from recent years. Basil Thampi has shown some spark, but he is far from that top-notch level pacer Mumbai need to support Bumrah. Mayank Markande and Murugan Ashwin are still in development phase, and they are not good enough to win the IPL just yet. Overall, Mumbai’s bowling has lacked penetration, so much so that Bumrah’s four overs are devoid of any impact whatsoever.

It has only been three games, and the nature of T20 cricket is such that Mumbai may yet turn this around especially since its batting line-up is showing signs of recovery. Kishan-Rohit followed by the returning Suryakumar Yadav, the impressive Tilak Varma and the fascinating Dewald Brevis. Even if Mumbai don’t win the title or get to the knockouts (which is quite possible in a 10-team field and three straight losses), this season would go down as experimentation until they regain full-strength as per their set formula.

That isn’t such a bad outcome for Mumbai Indians, after the IPL hit its reset button. Things look a tad more desperate for Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile. It is quite surprising that two teams who share nine IPL trophies between them are languishing in the bottom three after 14 days of competition (at the time of writing) with three straight losses each and not a single point.

Chennai’s boat looks rather unstable in comparison to Mumbai dealing with two peculiar knockout moments. The margins of defeat have been big – by six wickets in its first two games, and then 54 runs against Punjab Kings. Further, the manner of defeat is a tad troubling for the Yellow Brigade.

A hallmark of MS Dhoni’s captaincy was the tendency of his teams to stretch the game as long as possible. That bit has gone missing from CSK’s play – they have lost when one of the three games was stretched, and the other two were lost long before reaching the end. In that facet atleast, this team is starting to mirror itself on Jadeja, who is looking more lost and lost as captain. With each passing game, the shadow of Dhoni’s leadership only grows bigger.

Again, with only three games gone, it is too early to definitively say that Jadeja is not leadership material. But the signs are there. One of his comments after the 54-run loss to Punjab Kings was regarding Ruturaj Gaikwad’s poor run (0, 1, 1 in three games) and how he needs to be backed with confidence. What about Jadeja’s confidence? With the burden of captaincy, he looks a shadow of the player he was last season.

Gaikwad scored 635 runs in IPL 2021 to bag the Orange Cap. Did his feat win Chennai the title? Yes, but also no, because he wasn’t alone in doing so. At the other end, he also had Faf du Plessis scoring 633 runs. Indeed, the difference in their run scoring was a mere two runs and the duo accounted for 49 per cent of CSK’s run-rally in IPL 2021. Half of that run-tally is now gone, with focus and pressure squarely on Gaikwad. How he turns this poor form around, or if he turns it around, will go a long way in answering questions about CSK’s current troubles.

As concerns other personnel, Chennai bears much the same problem as Mumbai. The auction eroded their squad and its set formula, but CSK also stepped on the axe by itself. How could they not retain atleast one of Deepak Chahar or Shardul Thakur? Just like with Mumbai’s spin wares, the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Choudhary aren’t good enough to win you IPL titles. They are placeholders at best and CSK’s bowling now heavily relies on Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan and Milne.

The key differentiation is in the batting department. As aforementioned, Mumbai’s season could be one of rebuilding with young names coming through. This isn’t the case for Chennai. Continuing with its oldies-policy, this franchise is relying on the likes of Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu to come good, all 34-plus years old. Where is the future rebuild coming from, herein?

Three straight losses may be too early to write off serial winners, especially when the field has been stretched to 10 teams. Just in case though, if it turns out to be a long season for Mumbai Indians, it could be an even longer one for Chennai Super Kings.

