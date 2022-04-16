IPL 2022: 'Ishan Kishan Not Worth Blowing Your Whole Salary On'

Former Australia cricketer and now Delhi Capitals coach Shane Watson has questioned Mumbai Indians’ auction strategy, slamming them of wasting their whole money on Ishan Kishan. Just like Watson, a number of fans also believe that Mumbai have faltered in their auction strategy as they went after Kishan and paid him too much—15.25 crore which made sure that they are left with a tight purse. Ahead of the auction, Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard. In the ongoing IPL 2022, MI have had a torrid outing on the field as they have lost 5 matches on the trot.

In a conversation on” The Grade Cricketer”, Watson stated, “It hasn’t surprised me that Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table because they had a shocking auction. Spending so much money on Ishan Kishan… He is a very talented and skillful player, but he’s not worth blowing nearly your whole salary on. And then, going for Jofra Archer, not knowing whether he is going to come back in. He hasn’t played cricket for quite a while. They have got quite a few holes in the team.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are not the only team who have faltered this year. The likes of Chennai Super Kings have made a mess too. They started off by losing to KKR and went onto lose to LSG and Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad before winning their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“The biggest issue with CSK, now that I have seen their five games, is that they have got a hole, especially with their fast bowling. In the previous years, they had Shardul Thakur. Deepak Chahar is injured. They paid a lot for him at the auction, but he is (likely to be) unavailable for a lot of the tournament, which is a big hole. They don’t have a quality overseas quick like Josh Hazlewood. Earlier, they always had a world-class overseas quick bowler. That’s why they are struggling,” Watson added.

