IPL 2022: 'It Doesn't Really Matter' - RCB's Harshal Patel Plays Down Significance of Big Price Tag

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel said that the big price tag of INR 10.75 crore will not affect his play on the cricket field. Harshal was signed by RCB last season in a trade deal with Delhi Capitals and the seamer turned out to be one of the best players of the seasons by winning the Purple Cap for taking most wickets - 32. RCB made a bold decision by not retaining him in the auction and went for him in the auction. The franchise had to break the bank for Harshal in the auction as they re-signed him for a whopping INR 10.75 crore.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Harshal talked about the hefty price tag pressure and said it doesn’t matter to him as nothing will change in his playing style.

“I am going to play exactly the same way I played last year, whether I play for 10 lakhs or 10.75 crores. It doesn’t really matter. No new skills, all I really hope for is (that) I am more precise in my execution, I am more tight in my execution and if I do that then I’ll be very happy. What I bowl is what I know and that’s not going to change," Patel said in a video uploaded by RCB’s official Instagram handle.

The Indian pacer has already joined the RCB training camp and working hard to get ready for the upcoming season.

Harshal further talked about how he planned his bowling and said he has different plans for every condition. According to him, adaption to conditions is the key to succeed with the ball in the Indian Premier League.

“But what will change is how you adapt to these conditions. How do you package your six balls? Because if I am playing in Chennai I’ll bowl more slower balls; if I am playing in these batting-friendly bouncy pitches, I am going to package my overs a bit differently. It’s just about adapting to conditions and adapting to the opposition. I feel that any good player should be able to do that."

RCB will start their IPL campaign against Punjab Kings on March 27 under new leader Faf du Plessis who joined the franchise this season for a whopping INR 7 crore.

