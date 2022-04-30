IPL 2022: 'It was for my father' - Delhi Capitals' Chetan Sakariya Opens up on His Unique Celebration

Unique celebration styles during matches are something pretty familiar these days. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ravindra Jadeja and Hasan Ali are famous for their signature styles. But on Thursday, Delhi Capitals pacer Chetan Sakariya came up with a totally different sort of a celebration.

During Delhi’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, Sakariya dismissed Aaron Finch in the second over. Just after the dismissal, Sakariya was seen doing a ‘Dragon Ball Z’ celebration. Later, during the post-match conversation with Kuldeep Yadav, the Gujarat-born pacer opened up on his celebration. In a video posted by the official handle of IPL on Instagram, Sakariya revealed that the celebration was for his father.

“It was an emotional celebration and it was for my father. He always wished for me to bowl out an international batter,” said Sakariya.

‘Dragon Ball Z’ celebration is not something new in sports. Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was seen doing a similar sort of a celebration after scoring a goal against Real Madrid in the La Liga.

Chetan Sakariya had made his IPL debut in 2021 while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings. The 24-year-old pacer had picked up three wickets in that game. At the mega auction, the left-arm pacer was roped in by the Delhi Capitals franchise for Rs 4.2 crore.

In first-class cricket, Sakariya also had a memorable debut as he had picked up five wickets in the first innings while playing for Saurashtra against Gujarat in Ranji Trophy, in 2018.

Coming back to the IPL match, batting first, Kolkata had managed to put up a total of 146 runs in 20 overs. Nitish Rana (57 runs off 34 balls) turned out to be the highest scorer of the match for Kolkata. Delhi spinner Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as pacer Mustafizur Rahman bagged three wickets to restrict Delhi to an achievable total.

Rishabh Pant’s men managed to reach the target with 6 balls remaining. Delhi are currently at sixth spot in the IPL standings with 8 points from 8 matches. In their next match, they will take on KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

