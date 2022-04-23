IPL 2022: 'It Was Not Even Close, Everyone At the Ground Saw That'-Rishabh Pant

Riding on Jos Buttler’s third century in IPL 2022, the Rajasthan Royals pulled off a terrific win on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After setting a mammoth 223-run target, Sanju Samson & Co restricted Delhi Capitals to 207/8 to clinch the game by 15 runs. The victory took the Royals to the top of the points table with a net run rate of 0.432. Chasing the imposing total, DC made a brisk start with Prithvi Shaw and David Warner adding 43 runs in 4.3 overs. Later, Shaw and skipper Rishabh Pant stitched a 51-run stand but just when it seemed the partnership was blooming, Ashwin struck a vital blow and got the better of the DC opener.

Towards the end, Rovman Powell struck a few lusty blows to raise DC’s hopes. With 36 needed off the last over, Powell clobbered Obed McCoy for three consecutive sixes in the first three deliveries to raise the hopes of an improbable win for DC before the West Indian bowler got his acts together to take his side home. But the win came after a bit of drama as the DC team argued with the on-field umpires, claiming a possible waist-high no-ball but to no avail.

The incident saw a furious Pant calling his players back while assistant coach Pravin Amre went inside the field to have a word with the umpire. After the loss, the DC skipper said he found it disappointing as it was which he couldn’t control.

“I think they were bowling well throughout the game but in the end, Powell gave us a chance, I thought that no-ball could have been precious for us but it is not in my control. Yes, disappointed but can’t do much about it. Everyone was frustrated (in the dugout) that it was not even close, everyone on the ground saw that, I think the third umpire should have interfered and said it was a no-ball,” said Pant after the 15-run loss to DC.

“Obviously, it wasn’t right (sending Amre onto the field) but what happened with us is also not right, it happened in the heat of the moment. It was the fault of both sides and it is disappointing as we have seen some good umpiring in the tournament. It is disappointing to go so close especially when the other team has scored 200+. I think we could have bowled much better. I can tell the guys to keep their chin up and prepare for the next on,” he added.

DC will return to the Wankhede to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28.

