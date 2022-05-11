IPL 2022: It's a Do or Die Clash for Delhi Capitals, says David Warner

Delhi Capitals left-handed opener David Warner stated that the side’s match against Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday is a do-or-die clash from playoffs perspective.

Till now in IPL 2022, Delhi have had an inconsistent campaign, unable to string consecutive wins and are now at fifth place with 10 points. (IPL 2022 RR vs DC Live Cricket Score)

With their net run rate taking a hit due to 91-run loss to Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on Sunday, the match against Rajasthan becomes all more crucial for Delhi to have a chance at making the playoffs. “I’m doing well, it’s a do or die clash for us and hopefully we can be on the right side to keep our hopes alive," said Warner in pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Asked about how the preparation has been, Warner remarked, “The prep has been better than last time (Covid-19 scare leading to players spending time in isolation), there were hiccups here and there. But we have played, trained and practiced a lot, so there are no excuses and we are good to go to start well."

Warner felt Delhi needed to be smarter at using the longer boundary at DY Patil Stadium while batting. “Our plan is to sticking to the basics, keep things simple as we can. In our last game, we did not use big boundary well enough while batting and holed out while trying to clear it. We need to rotate strike better and pick our areas smartly."

Warner has been the leading run-getter for Delhi in IPL 2022, with 375 runs at an average of 53.57 and strike-rate of 156.90. “The key to my consistency comes from the clarity of mind and going about it as well as I can. Going well in first six allows guys coming underneath me to build on the innings and those coming late can finish things off."

“I always talk about having set batters at the back end and what’s I am trying to achieve. I’m loving being part of the tournament, it is the best in the world. It’s awesome and I’m excited."

