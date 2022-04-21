IPL 2022: It's High Time For Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli to Step up

The poor form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has been one of the more disappointing aspects of IPL 2022 so far. India’s two best batters, evaluated by class and quality or by statistics, have struggled badly. Their repeated failures have sparked off some concern, not just among their legions of fans, but also in the teams they represent and increasingly, in the upper echelons of the country’s cricket circles.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

With the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year, India’s selectors are seeing the IPL – even if it is a domestic tournament – as a ready reckoner for shortlisting players who could make it to the squad to travel Down Under. Given their undoubted caliber and rich experience, it is highly unlikely that Rohit and Kohli will be overlooked. But the selectors would surely be in a happier frame of mind if they start scoring runs straightaway.

Both have phenomenal records in the IPL. Kohli is the highest run-getter (6,402) in the history of the 15-year-old tournament and Rohit comes in at no.3 with 5725 runs. The quality and consistency of their batting, in the IPL as well as internationally, marked them out as special, among the best in the world. But this year runs from their bats have been muted.

They have been step-in-step where low scores are concerned. In seven matches, Kohli has 119 runs, in six matches Rohit has 114. Neither has even a half-century to his credit which is dismal returns by their own high standards. Every year unfailingly, the two figure in the top 10 batters at any given point in time in the IPL. This year, at almost the halfway stage of the tournament, Kohli comes in at no. 35 and Rohit three places lower.

Also Read: Time for Rohit , Kohli and Dhoni to Make Way?

Rohit’s meagre contributions have taken a heavy toll of Mumbai Indian’s prospects of winning the title for the sixth time. Apart from adroit captaincy skills, his aggressive, flamboyant batting at the top has been a major factor in the team’s incredible record, the best in the IPL.

He is easily among the leading batters in the world, for adaptability, ease of scoring against pace and spin alike, and when in full flow, the most pleasing to watch. A vast repertoire of strokes and great capacity to clear the field at will, as it were, made him the most dangerous batter in the world in the past few years.

After scoring a stunning five centuries in the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rohit’s career zoomed even higher as he started scoring runs prolifically even in red-ball cricket. His centuries against England, one at home, the other away, were masterclass efforts that made his inclusion among Wisden’s Five Cricketers of The Year (announced on Thursday) a formality. Rohit’s form in the past 6-7 months, if not spectacular, had been solidly consistent, which is why the current lack of runs has come as a surprise.

Kohli has not any title to show in an equally long IPL career, which includes a long stint as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, this failure is not because of him, as some believe, rather in spite of his prolific run-scoring. As mentioned earlier, he is still the highest run-scorer in the league, and has made these with great style, trademark intensity and thrilling counter-attack. Kohli’s four centuries in the 2016 season remain a league record too.

For constancy in making runs as well as retaining a very sharp competitive instinct, he has been perhaps ahead of any other batter. In that perspective, this season, he has looked a pale shadow of himself.

The past couple of years haven’t been kind to Kohli. His prolific run-scoring across formats has inexplicably tapered off. For over two years, he has been stuck on 70 international hundreds. While he hadn’t looked to be in the conventional lean trot, the big, impactful scores, which used to come in a gush, are not even a trickle now. It’s been 100 innings – in all formats and tournaments – since Kohli scored a century, which is as much a matter of bother as it is newsworthy.

The past year has been a roller-coaster ride for him. Tepid form with the bat in 2021 and failure to win an ICC title (he missed two opportunities, the World Test Championship and the T20 World Cup) forced the selectors to view captaincy as being a burden on him. Sensing the mood, Kohli gave up the T20 captaincy, had the ODI captaincy taken away from him in controversial circumstances, then unexpectedly gave up the Test captaincy immediately after the series against South Africa.

He had already given up RCB’s captaincy when he stepped down as India’s T20 captain too. While he didn’t have a great time in home matches against West Indies and Sri Lanka, it was thought this IPL season, unburdened of leadership responsibilities, Kohli would be able to come somewhere close to the form that made him the world’s best batter between 2015 and 2019. That hasn’t quite happened.

The slump this season for both Rohit and Kohli has been staggering, raising the query as to what’s going wrong?

There is no doubt that careers of international sportspersons at the elite level have been affected because of the Covid pandemic and protracted periods of lockdown or living in bio-bubbles. In Rohit’s case, he has also had niggling injuries to overcome, while Kohli, whose fitness is impeccable, has had little respite from playing, leading to a case perhaps of work overload.

While Rohit has looked in good nick but squandered several good starts through poor stroke selection, there have been tell-tale signs of mental fatigue and distraction in Kohli’s batting. Barring a fine 40-something, he’s barely got a decent start, being run out twice (a rarity for him), and getting a golden duck through an indiscreet swish outside the off-stump.

Ravi Shastri, who was chief coach for most of Kohli’s captaincy tenure, believes the former India captain needs a break from the game to play for another 6-7 years. `”`His brain is fried from all the pressure he’s had to endure as the team’s leading batter and captain and needs to spend some time out to regain his mojo,” believes Shastri.

There’s a lot of cricket still remaining this season and how their respective teams fare will depend to a large extent on how Kohli and Rohit perform.

In Kohli’s case this is particularly important as RCB, despite his poor form, are currently top of the points table. If he gets going, RCB’s ambition to win their first title will gather steam. Mumbai Indians look more or less out of reckoning for a place in the play-offs, but Rohit’s return to form is still vital – for personal and MI’s pride. In the wider context is, of course, building form and momentum for the T20 World Cup. Fans and selectors alike will be hoping that their current drought will end and there will be soon a deluge of runs from both batters.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here