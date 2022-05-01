IPL 2022: 'I’ve Enjoyed Having That Fight in Middle' - Suryakumar Yadav on 'Sweet Banter' With Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav opened up on his on-field banter with Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday. It was the final ball of the 8th over when Suryakumar tried to sweep the Chahal’s delivery but missed it completely and the ball hit the pads. Chahal appealed for the LBW but the on-field umpire declared it not out, the leggie convinced his skipper Sanju Samson to take the review. Eventually, it turned out to be the umpire’s call which left Chahal disappointed as Suryakumar hugged his Indian teammate.

The MI batter was playing on 27 at that time and he converted that into a half-century to laid the foundation of his team’s first win of the season.

After the match, Suryakumar called it a sweet banter and said he was happy that he got away with the umpire’s calls.

“During the game, I didn’t tell him anything and it was just a sweet banter between him and me, but I’m really happy that I got away with the umpire’s call and the way things went after that. He is a great bowler and I’ve enjoyed having that fight between him and me in the middle,” Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Mumbai Indians managed to restrict Rajasthan to 158/6 in 20 overs after opting to bowl first. It was a disciplined bowling performance from Mumbai Indians bowlers as they put up a collective show to give the batters some advantage.

Chasing the target, Mumbai lost their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan early, but Suryakumar and Tilak Varma stabilize the chase with an 81-run stand for the third wicket. In the end, Tim David played a valuable knock of 20* in 9 balls to take the game closer, while Daniels Sams finished it off with a six on the second ball of the final over.

Suryakumar said that the win will spread positivity in the Mumbai Indians camp who lost the first eight matches of the season and are already out of the playoffs race.

“The win will spread a lot of positivity. We were already enjoying each other’s company during practice sessions and team dinners. This win will help each and everyone learn going forward in the season,” he further added.

