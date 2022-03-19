IPL 2022: I've Learnt Hard Work Doesn't Guarantee You Success - Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up on the sabbatical from cricket which he took after the 2021 T20 World Cup to work on his fitness. Pandya made himself unavailable for selection after India’s early ouster from the T20 WC. The 28-year-old, who suffered a lot of criticism during the tournament due to his bowling fitness, worked hard in the break to regain his fitness. During his break, Pandya was released by Mumbai Indians and new franchise Gujarat Titans signed him and appointed him as their captain.

Pandya said that the break helped him in self-realization and he got the answers to tough questions during that time.

“I was just spending time with family, working hard as always. (I’m) making sure I prepare well. For me, it was a time of self realising a lot of think about what I want and what will work for me going forward and I got this answers during this time,” Hardik told the IPL website.

The 28-year-old said that he wants to return to the field with a positive mindset and will focus on looking after his body and ensuring Gujarat Titans wins matches.

“I don’t think it is going to be my comeback or I am focusing on it. For me, right now I just want to be in a positive mindset and I’m not looking way ahead, I am just focussing on things which are controllables, which is looking after my body and making my team win," he said.

Pandya further admitted that if he manages to do well with his new franchise then it is going to help in getting his place back in the Indian team.

“Eventually if I do things right for Gujarat Titans in IPL, then things will fall into places for future as well. I am just a work in progress right now but for me, what will be important is that I will always be available for the players no matter what time and day. I want to give the players security and freedom," he added.

The Gujarat Titans captain further made a bold claim that the result doesn’t matter for him as he feels that hard work doesn’t guarantee success.

“I am looking forward to this IPL because I have been away from the sport for quite long time. For me, it is very exciting, I will get to see where exactly I am after three months of hard work that I have put in behind the closed doors," he said.

“Result doesn’t matter because I have learnt hard work doesn’t guarantee you success but right process will eventually get you success."

He further expressed the gratitude towards his former franchise Mumbai Indians for who he played from 2015 to 2021 and won four IPL trophies.

“I am very grateful to Mumbai Indians. I played international cricket because of Mumbai Indians. I have achieved a lot and it was close to my heart but now I am looking forward to new opportunities," he said.

