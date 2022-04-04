IPL 2022: Jason Holder Makes Lucknow Supergiants Debut; Sunrisers Hyderabad Unchanged

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first as they look to win and open their account against Lucknow Supergiants in game 12 of the Indian premier league. Meanwhile, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul also said that he would have looked to bowl first as well as it has become a pattern now s days. Also, Pune fielded Jason Holder who replaced Dushmantha Chameera.

“We picked Jason at the auction because he’s a top allrounder, and he can swing the new ball, and can bat as well." He also had words of praise for Ayush Badoni. “One of the biggest takeaways for us has been how he has performed under pressure."

“We’ve seen some similarities in a number of early matches and we’ll try to get something out of the surface early on, and potentially some dew later on," Williamson said.

Lucknow Super Giants: 1 KL Rahul (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Evin Lewis, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Ayush Badoni, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Jason Holder, 9 AJ Tye, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Kane Williamson (capt), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5 Aiden Markram, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Umran Malik, 11 T Natarajan

West Indian Evin Lewis smashed unbeaten 55 off 23 balls in a steep chase of 211 against CSK while, in Deepak Hooda, LSG possess a dependable middle-order batter. Young Ayush Badoni, who has taken the ongoing IPL by storm with his six hitting prowess, is a treat to watch and would be looking to carry on his fine form.

Badoni struck an 41-ball 54 in his IPL debut against Titans and followed it up with yet another entertaining nine-ball unbeaten 19-run knock against CSK.

But the form of Manish Pandey will be a cause of concern for LSG, who also boasts of hard-hitting all-rounders like Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder among others.

