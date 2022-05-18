IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian Pacer with 250 Wickets in T20s

Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to pick 250 wickets in T20 cricket on Tuesday. The Mumbai Indians pacer achieved the milestone during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad played at Wankhede Stadium. Bumrah dismissed Washington Sundar on the final delivery of Hyderabad innings to claim his 250th T20 wicket as he finished the game with figures of 1/32.

Bumrah is followed by Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar (223) and Jaydev Unadkat (201) in the list of highest wicket-taking Indian pacers in the T20s.

Bumrah is the fifth Indian to complete 250 wickets in T20 after spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (274), Yuzvendra Chahal (271), Piyush Chawla (270) and Amit Mishra (262). Of the total 250 wickets of Bumrah, 67 have come in T20i for India whereas the rest are spread across his domestic matches for Gujarat and in IPL.

After having made his IPL debut in the 2013 season, Bumrah has picked a total of 142 wickets in 119 matches at an average of 23.61 and an economy of 7.40 runs per over. In the ongoing season of IPL, the pacer has scalped 12 wickets leading Mumbai’s pace attack in 13 matches. Bumrah’s lean patch in terms of wickets has also affected Mumbai Indians’ campaign in the season and it is likely to finish at the bottom of the points table.

Opting to bowl first during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians got off to a good start and dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma cheaply. However, things soon started drifting away from the Rohit Sharma-led side as Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi took charge of the Hyderabad innings. Tripathi then received support from Nicholas Pooran and the two added 76 runs together to take Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 170 plus score in the 17th over. The Kane Williamson-led side finished the innings at 193.

In reply, Mumbai was restricted to 190 falling, 4 runs short of their fourth victory in the tournament.

With the win, Sunrisers Hyderabad has kept their chances of playoffs alive as they have 6 wins in 13 games. However, their entry into the final four is dependent on the outcome of other matches.

