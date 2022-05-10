IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Registers Fifth Best Bowling Figures in IPL History

Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer which helped Mumbai Indians pull things back against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the 15th over, Bumrah removed Russell (9) and Rana and then clinched three wickets — Sheldon Jackson (5), Cummins (0) and Sunil Narine (0), in the 18th over, a maiden, to bring MI back into the game. Furthermore, this was one of his best bowling performances; nonetheless, this was also the fifth-best bowling performance in IPL history.

Best Bowling Figures in IPL

6/12 – Alzarri Joseph

6/14 – Sohail Tanvir

6/19 – Adam Zampa

5/5 – Anil Kumble

5/10 – Jasprit Bumrah

Interestingly, it was another Mumbai Indians bowler Alzarri Joseph who rattled Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019 with his sublime figures of 6/12. Pakistan’s Sohail Tanveer’s 6/14 came against CSK, playing for Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition in 2008. Australia’s Adam Zampa’s best came against Sunrisers in 2016 under MS Dhoni while playing for Pune Supergiants. Anil Kumble, who is currently serving as Punjab Kings head coach, used to be RCB skipper in 2009 when he picked up stupendous figures of 5 for 5. Coming back to this season, Bumrah produced the fifth-best figures of 5/10 playing for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata KnightRiders.

After the match, Bumrah said that he focuses on the process and not on the figures. He also said that the season was not good for his side and they lost nine out of 11 games so far.

“Always a good feeling to contribute but the important thing is for the team to win. We had our chance to do that but couldn’t get it done. That’s the way it is. I don’t keep track of figures or goals, my aim is to stick to the process. Sometimes you bowl well but don’t get wickets. Can’t get desperate. Just want to contribute in whatever way I can. Well, it’s about rectifying our mistakes and doing better next season,” Bumrah said in the post-match presentation.

