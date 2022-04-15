IPL 2022: Jhonty Rhodes Tries To Touch Sachin Tendulkar's Feet; Here's What Happened Next | VIDEO

Jonty Rhodes brought smiles to millions of Mumbai Indians’ fans after their team slumped to their fifth consecutive loss against Punjab Kings. Rhodes, who once used to work for Mumbai, have now assumed his duties for Punjab Kings. Soon after the teams came out to shake hands after the match ended in another Mumbai loss, Rhodes was seen touching Sachin Tendulkar’s feet! This was no exception as Tendulkar is considered as ‘God of Cricket’ in India. Several cricketers, popular names like Yuvraj Singh and Vinod Kambli never shies away from touching Tendulkar’s feet. And Rhodes was latest to do so.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

As can be seen in the video, Rhodes caught Tendulkar unawares as he bowed down and touched his feet. The Master was soon to stop Rhodes after which he embraced him. But the incident caught the fancy of fans. Here are some of the top reactions.

Advertisement

WATCH:

i missed this last night why is he like this pic.twitter.com/AnlnoyZgOp— m. (@idyyllliic) April 14, 2022

What a gesture !!Jonty Rhodes, who is four years older than Sachin, suddenly touches the feets of later in respect. Sachin realised Jonty’s attempt and tried hard to stop him, but again the worlds best ever fielder wins the race.Beyond the word. pic.twitter.com/iH1MBlcLdS— (@KadamGtk) April 14, 2022

How I wish I were in place of Jonty Rhodes! God is respected everywhere he goes @sachin_rt https://t.co/rCiogM8WqR— S. | MI (@pullshotx45) April 14, 2022

Watch IPL just for moments like theseJonty Rhodes & Sachin Tendulkar - both Gods of Cricket! https://t.co/XMQuBvfWXG— Akash Marathe (@ruskievityazi) April 14, 2022

Always loved Jonty. What an amazing character! Jonty was Mumbai Indians’ Fielding Coach till 2017. Sachin is Mumbai Indians Mentor so they do share a great relation.— Hriday Shetty (@HridayShetty6) April 14, 2022

Rhodes’s gesture came after Mumbai lost their fifth game on the trot which means they are languishing at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile Rhodes once used to work for Mumbai, after which he left for Punjab Kings where he joined in 2020. The South African was with Mumbai till 2017 and it was an unshakeable bond as he stayed there for more than eight years. The chemistry that he shared with Mumbai Indians, it seems, is still intact. Also, Sachin Tendulkar have a special bond with Rhodes as both played cricket in the same era—90s.

A superb batting by Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal followed by a brilliant bowling effort by Odean Smith (4/30) helped Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Wednesday.

It was the fifth-successive loss for the five times champions Mumbai Indians as they remain the only winless side in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

Invited to bat first, brilliant fifties by Shikhar Dhawan (70 off 50) and Mayank Agarwal (52 off 32) powered Punjab Kings to 198/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Shikhar and Mayank’s superb hitting at the top, Jitesh Sharma (30 off 15) and Shahrukh Khan (15 not out off 6) gave late flourish to Punjab’s innings at lower down the order.

Chasing a big total, skipper Rohit Sharma gave Mumbai an aggressive start by hitting a few cracking boundaries. However, Kagiso Rabada got rid of Rohit, who departed for 28 off 17. Vaibhav Arora then dismissed Ishan Kishan (3) to put Mumbai in more trouble.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here