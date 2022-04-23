IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Hits Another Ton as Rajasthan Royals Beat Delhi Capitals by 15 Runs to go Top of Points Table

Jos Buttler produced another masterclass with a bat to guide Rajasthan Royals to a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Buttler slammed his third century of the season as Delhi Capitals bowlers looked clueless to get the better of him until the penultimate over where Mustafizur Rahman dismissed him on 116. The magnificent ton helped Rajasthan post the highest score of the season 222/2.

Chasing the mammoth target, none of the Delhi Capitals batters failed to play a big knock as Rishabh Pant (44), Prithvi Shaw (37) and David Warner (28) failed to convert good starts into big scores. They were restricted to 207/8 in 20 overs.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Lalit Yadav (37) and Rovman Powell (36) fought hard till the end but failed to get the job done in the daunting task. Delhi kept losing wickets at regular intervals after powerplay which derailed their chase.

The match also witnessed some dissent from the Delhi Capitals camp in the final over when DC needed 36 runs from the last over and Powell slammed the first three balls for sixes. The third ball was a full toss and the DC camp led by Pant wanted the umpire to check that for the no-ball but he refused.

For Rajasthan, Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers with 3 scalps under his name. He bowled a brilliant penultimate over where he didn’t give any run and took a crucial wicket of Lalit.

Asked to bat first, Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal started a bit slow with 12 runs in three overs as the ball was swinging for Khaleel Ahmed for Shardul Thakur. However, the opening duo soon placed their feet on the accelerator after the fifth over which blew away Delhi bowlers. They shared a massive 155-run stand for the opening wicket as Padikkal returned to form with a sublime 54 runs. The southpaw complimented his senior opener quite well during the stand.

Buttler paced his innings quite well after a rusty start and after reaching his half-century he just exploded on every bowler coming his way to slam his fourth IPL ton. His magnificent knock was laced with 9 sixes and as many fours.

DC vs RR Highlights IPL 2022 Updates

While, skipper Sanju Samson displayed his power game with a 19-ball 46* as he finished the innings in style with a maximum to launch RR to 222/2.

In reply, DC started the chase with a positive approach as Shaw and Warner shared a 43-run stand for the opening wicket but Prasidh Krishna broke that to put them on the mat early. They tried hard to match the required run rate throughout the chase but in the quest of that, they kept losing crucial wickets.

With the win, Rajasthan Royals has jumped to the top spot on the points table with 10 points while Delhi remained intact on sixth.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here