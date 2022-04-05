IPL 2022: Josh Hazlewood Unlikely to be Available For RCB Before April 12

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood hasn’t yet joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team bubble for IPL-15 and is unlikely to be available for at least another week.

Hazlewood, who was a part of the Australian squad during the Pakistan series, will be joining the franchise in the next couple of days and will undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine before being available for selection.

“Hazlewood would be joining the team in next couple of days. Unlike others, he didn’t directly link up with his franchise post Pakistan series. He has taken a short break due to personal reasons," an IPL source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The Australian players are supposed to be available after April 6 and had Hazlewood completed his quarantine by now, he could have played the game against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

However, since he would take another few days to arrive, the likely match for which he could be available post completion of quarantine is the one against Chennai Super Kings on April 12.

RCB will be without another Australian Glenn Maxwell for Tuesday’s game against Rajasthan Royals as well. Maxwell has missed the first couple of matches for RCB and will also miss the third game against RR as he is contracted to Cricket Australia (CA). The 33-year-old, will however be available for selection for RCB’s fourth match in IPL 2022 on April 9 against Mumbai Indians.

“From a Cricket Australia point of view, no contracted players are available before the 6th of April. So, regardless of when they arrive over here, no one can play until the 6th. We’ve been well aware of that as any other side, we’ve planned for that. Maxi will be with us and available from the 9th (of April)," Mike Hesson, RCB Director of Cricket Operations, said.

