IPL 2022: Juhi Chawla Pens a Heartfelt Note to Welcome Daughter in Kolkata Knight Riders Camp

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ table, at the just-concluded mega IPL auction in Bengaluru, continuously drew attention. And not just because of the talented cricketers the franchise bid for, but also because of the presence of star kids including Shahrukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, and Jahnavi Mehta, who is the daughter of Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. All three were at the 2022 auction representing their parents - the co-owners of the franchise.

Jahnavi, who was the youngest among the trio, will turn 20, this month. While Suhana was making her debut at the auction, it was Aryan’s second time at an IPL auction and Jahnavi’s third. Not just this, but the daughter of Bollywood actress is a true-blue cricket fan and has been since she was 12, as revealed by Juhi in her recent Instagram post.

On Thursday, KKR co-owner took to her official Instagram account to share a video montage featuring herself with her daughter, along with a long heartfelt note, expressing Juhi’s pride for Jahnavi’s association with the franchise.

The former Miss India wrote in the caption, “Ever since she was a little girl, Jahnavi didn’t just watch IPL, she began to watch cricket. Listening intently to the commentators, she began to understand the intricacies of the game. When she was about 12 years old, we were in Bali on a family holiday. At the hotel was a coffee table book. It had the life stories, achievements, records, a sort of almanac, of all the cricketers of the world. In the few days that we spent at the hotel, she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover! As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased.”

Juhi added, “When cricket is discussed, her face lights up, she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic, is to me, astounding. It is extremely kind of Mr Venky Mysore, our CEO who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views. Of course, she is just like a young intern, training at the KKR camp, but she feels so puffed about it. As a mother, I feel blessed, happy, and proud of the little girl. She is extremely bright, has a long way to go, with God’s grace, she is on her way.”

Under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan, KKR made it to the final in IPL 2021, however, the team was defeated by the MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings who sealed a fourth title. Recently, the franchise announced the Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer as their skipper, intending to replicate their 2021 performance but go one better in this year’s IPL season. KKR broke their bank to buy the services of Iyer with a whopping amount of 12.25 crores.

