IPL 2022: 'Just Wanted to Spend Some Time in the Middle' Says Suryakumar Yadav after 36-ball 52

Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 36) smashed a brilliant fifty to help Mumbai Indians reach 161/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

With 55 for 3 in 11 overs, Mumbai were in trouble but Suryakumar played a solid knock along with Tilak Varma (38 off 27) to help his side post a respectable total. They added 83 runs for the fourth wicket.

IPL 2022: KKR vs MI - LIVE

“I think this is a good score on the board. The wicket is still sticky and I think our bowlers can exploit. We decided to go with the timeout after 13 overs, wanted to plan how we go about, and that’s exactly what happened," said Suryakumar, who is making his return to cricket after injury.

“I just wanted to spend some time in the middle, work the bowling around, play some 15-16 balls and then go after the bowling. 161 is a winning total, according to me. I didn’t find any dew, it’ll remain sticky and we’re confident in defending it," he added.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Mumbai Indians, asked to bat first, had a rocky start as Umesh Yadav dismissed skipper Rohit Sharma to give KKK the first breakthrough in the 3rd over of the match. The wicket brought debutant Dewald Brevis at the crease. He looked in solid touch even against an aggressive Umesh and his stroke-play injected a bit of momentum into Mumbai’s innings and reached 35/1 after 6 overs.

But Brevis (29 off 19) smacked the first ball he faced from Varun Chakravarthy for a six but the shot was then followed by three dots. Brevis missed the 5th ball of the over and Billings was quick to whip off the bails.

Suryakumar, who was playing his first match of the season, then joined opener Ishan Kishan at the crease. with the run-rate dropping with every passing over and the pressure building on Kishan, the southpaw’s struggling innings finally came to an end after Cummins dismissed him on a short ball.

Taking full advantage of the dropped catch by Ajinkya Rahane, Tilak Varma hit a few adventurous shots and gave some impetus to Mumbai’s innings while Suryakumar also complimented him well with few timely boundaries. Both Suryakumar and Varma kept the scoreboard ticking and helped MI cross the 100-run mark in the 17th over of the innings.

From there on, it was no looking back for Suryakumar and Varma, who went on rampage and scored 17 and 14 runs respectively in the 17th and 18th over respectively. After hitting a fine fifty Suryakumar got out in the first ball of the 20th over but Kieron Pollard provided the sparkling fireworks by smashing Cummins for three sixes.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here