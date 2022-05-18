IPL 2022: Kane Williamson Picks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Wicket-maiden Over as The 'Match-winning Moment'

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson considers Bhuvneshwar Kumar as one of the finest death-overs bowlers in IPL 2022 and picked the pacer’s 19th over as the one which won his side the close encounter against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Chasing 194, MI finished with 190/7 as SRH escaped with a three-run win to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Tim David had taken T Natarajan to the cleaners in the 18th over with a brutal assault as he smoked four sixes in it to cut down the equation to 19 runs from 13 deliveries. An attempt at a risky single off the final delivery of the over though resulted in David being run out giving SRH an opening.

Enter Bhuvneshwar and he bowled a wicket-maiden to help Sunrisers again take control. “Death bowling has been a strength of ours and Bhuvi is one of the top death bowlers of the tournament. His contribution today and to bowl a maiden is an amazing contribution and match winning moment really,” Williamson said during the post-match presentation.

Before Bhuvneshwar’s heroics, it was Umran Malik who rattled MI batters with his pace and took three important wickets including that of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Daniel Sams to bring back SRH into the contest. MI were off to a terrific start with their openers adding 95 runs.

“He (Malik) always bowls quick, which is obviously a strength and weapon for our side. Got an amazing skill set which if he can channel, he can turn a match as we saw,” Williamson said.

The Kiwi also praised Rahul Tripathi whose sublime 76 helped SRH to a big total.

“He’s (Tripathi) a seriously special player, he comes out and takes the momentum away. Have seen a number of times in this competition,” Williamson said.

Williamson dropped himself down the batting order and the young Priyam Garg, playing his first game of IPL 2022, opened in his place.

Garg belted 42 off 26 to help his team recover from an early blow.

“Priyam is a seriously talented cricketer, great that he could get the opportunity today, he’s one of those players we’re going to see a lot more of, got a really good head on his shoulders, a lot of potential but a lot of skill as well,” Williamson said.

