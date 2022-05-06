IPL 2022: ‘Kane Williamson Playing at Different Level of Terribleness’ - Fans Troll SRH Skipper For 'Another Disappointing Performance'

Kane Williamson-led SunRisers Hyderabad is not having the desired run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). In their latest clash against Delhi Capitals, on Thursday, the squad fell short of 21 runs, following which the Orange Army slumped to their third successive loss this season. Batting first, Delhi had pinned a total of 207 at the loss of 3 wickets. SRH, once again failed, to chase the target successfully. Despite Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran’s firecracker innings, the duo were not able to take their team across. A major reason for SRH, failing the run chase was that they got a poor start - and they couldn’t recover after that. Post the Thursday defeat, angry fans slammed Williamson for his poor form, and trolled the SRH management for choosing him over Warner.

Kane Williamson is having his worst IPL season currently. Of the 207 deliveries he has faced in IPL 2022, so far, he has scored just 200 runs, not even striking at a hundred. Once again, against DC, Williamson got out for a cheap score - 4 (11).

Williamson fans stated that they “can’t keep defending him” for playing Test knocks in IPL, and some even pointed out that in the 10 innings he has played this season, Williamson has under 100 strike rate.

Honestly Kane Williamson should just leave IPL & go to England early for the Tests. I am becoming very gutted & deflated seeing him play Test knocks every game. Can’t keep defending him over thisBetter to prepare for England & redeem himself in the Test series there next month pic.twitter.com/dG5tze6fjQ — Sivy Kanefied 🇳🇿 (@Sivy_KW578) May 5, 2022

A user drew comparisons between Williamson and Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma, stating that the Indian duo - even in their worst seasons - didn’t struggle the way the Kiwi is struggling. “While we fret over Virat & Rohit, Kane Williamson is playing at a different level of terribleness,” another fan wrote.

Even in their worst IPL season, players like Virat or Rohit have never struggled like the way Kane Williamson is in this season.— Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) May 5, 2022

While we fret over Virat & Rohit, Kane Williamson is playing at a different level of terribleness #SRHvsDC— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 5, 2022

Kane Williamson and his teammates have knocked India out of every tournament in all format of the game.The expression on Kohli’s face tells it all. Call me heartless,but i m one of the happiest person when Kane fails and fails in any game. It’s like a healing for me & ict fans.❤️ pic.twitter.com/2PWjnd9wnM— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 5, 2022

“For Kane Williamson, SR means Smile Rate not Strike Rate,” a third tweeted.

For kane Williamson, SR means Smile Rate not Strike Rate— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) May 5, 2022

With the defeat, SRH is now at the sixth spot on the 10-team table, while Delhi is at the fifth position. Both the team have won only 5 of the 10 games they have played. But Rishabh Pant-led squad has an upper hand over Orange Army in the run rate.

