IPL 2022: Kevin Pietersen Miffed At Rishabh Pant, Says 'Hope I Never See This Again'

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has come out and slammed Rishabh Pant for unsporting behavior, saying that he doesn’t want to see that sort of behavior ever in the cricket field. Speaking on the post-match show, KP made it very clear that Pant was clearly out of line to ask the batters to walk off the field. Needing 36 runs from the final over, DC batter Rovman Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries off Obed McCoy. DC needed another 18 more from the final three deliveries.

At this juncture, Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker’s end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. The umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason him out. Another DC coaching staff member Praveen Amre went into the playing arena but was told to go back by the umpires. The match though resumed after a long delay and DC lost by 15 runs.

“This is cricket, not football. You cannot be doing that,” said the former England captain when Pant was seen asking Powell to come back to the dressing room. Rishabh Pant calling batters back and coach entering the field to stop the play was unacceptable. I hope I never ever see this kind of a thing again”.

Reacting to Amre entering the field of play, Pietersen said: “I don’t think that would have happened if Ricky Ponting was there. I don’t think that would have happened at all. Jos Buttler has every right to walk up to Rishabh Pant and say, ‘hey, what on earth are you doing?’. For them to send one of their coaches to actually go on to the field and think that that was right, I don’t think that was the correct behaviour. We play the gentleman’s game and people make mistakes…” he further added.

