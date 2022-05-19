IPL 2022: Kieron Pollard Makes Fan's Day With This Response | WATCH

Kieron Pollard used to be one of the icons of Mumbai Indians, and he still is, but his poor form with the bat has made sure that he gets dropped. Mumbai Indians kept him on the sidelines for their previous two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Superkings. Nonetheless, this didn’t deter his commitment to his side as he was seen cheering for his mates from the sidelines. When one fan saw him doing so, he let him know how grateful he is to him for being a Mumbai Indians fan.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“Polly, thank you for your contribution to Mumbai Indians. We love you,” he screamed. In reply, Pollard in appreciation turned his head around, looked towards the fan and gave him a thumbs up. It made fans’ day.

This is the first time that the burly West Indian is yet to score a fifty since the 2011 season. And he knew he had to give chances to the youngster. “He (Pollard) was the one who came up to us and he was ready for it. We want to try out a few players, got to see what they have to offer,” Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma had said at the toss against CSK.

Pollard has been part of MI’s all five title-winning franchises. He has scored 3412 runs for the franchise with 16 half-centuries with a best of an unbeaten 87 against Delhi Capitals last season. He also called curtains on his international career midway this season, but his franchise form continued to elude him.

“Pollard himself has to reinvent his game, however he chooses to do that, because he’s still got a future ahead of him, we hope. People are saying he’s washed, I’m not going to go there. I think he’s a player who can reinvent himself,” Bishop said on ESPNCricinfo’s T20 Time Out.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here