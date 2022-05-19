IPL 2022: KKR Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reflects On 'Rinku, An Incredible Story'

After warming the bench for four seasons, it seems Rinku Singh’s time has finally come. After some good knocks this season, he featured in one of the most thrilling games where he slammed 40 off just 15 balls to pull off a heist. This could have been a night to remember for the left-hander had KKR pulled this off, but his innings won the hearts of many including coach Brendon McCullum.

“Rinku’s is an incredible story, a man around the IPL for five years. He sat on the sidelines for so long and worked so hard, he has had to wait for his opportunity, he got it late in the tournament and he’s taken it,” McCullum said in the post-match press conference.

“He plays the game for all the right reasons that I love as a coach and as a fan of cricket as well. Rinku is a player who KKR will invest in, no doubt, over the next few years and we’ll see him progressing. Not too many people can bat like Rinku did and be able to pull games out of the fire. Really pleased for him,” he stated.

“Sunny (Narine), every now and then, is going to come off and play a significant hand that can win some games,” McCullum added.

A loss meant that KKR were eliminated from the tournament after having a roller coaster ride. They started off well and then just lost their way; furthermore, they struggled to put a stable eleven as they went onto field 20 players in the entire tournament. Too much chopping and changing led to their downfall. The KKR coach is now heading to England where he will take charge as head coach England Test side.

“I’m heading in a different direction with the challenge of being able to coach England, but I’ll be following the KKR boys and, particularly, Rinku. I really wish them all the best,” McCullum added.

