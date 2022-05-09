IPL 2022: KKR Must Press Reset Button And Let Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer Open Again - Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra suggested that Kolkata Knight Riders should press the reset button and let Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer open the innings in the remaining matches of IPL 2022. Rahane and Venkatesh opened the innings for KKR in the initial stage of the season but the management decided to opt for other options after the duo failed to show consistency. However, we are at the fag end of the season and KKR have still not found an ideal opening pair which is one of the prime reasons behind their struggles so far.

Chopra feels that Rahane has been forgotten by KKR and they have to bring their old opening pair to get the job done as Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith have failed miserably in the last couple of matches.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“I have no clue how many openers this team has changed. I would suggest that KKR must press the reset button and go back to where they started from. Let Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer open the innings again. They did it in Kolkata’s first match against Chennai. They won that game and Rahane scored runs as well. Rahane has been forgotten since. Venkatesh Iyer has been moved up and down the order. I think they should look beyond Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith and go back to the original opening pair,” Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

KKR are on the verge of getting eliminated from the playoff contention as now they have to win all of their remaining matches with big margins and also depend on the results of the other teams to keep the playoff hopes alive. They lost their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by a massive margin of 75 runs.

The cricketer-turned commentary also talked about KKR captain Shreyas Iyer’s struggles against the short balls this season. Iyer has been dismissed on short balls this season on several occasions and Chopra feels that now the bowlers knew that they can get the better of the KKR skipper by bowling the bouncer.

“Shreyas Iyer is a big name. He is a player of international stature, who has a Test hundred on debut. But he is just not able to play the bouncer. It’s literally as if bowlers know they can get him out by bowling the bouncer. Not the right thing. He will need to score runs while dealing with the short balls,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here