IPL 2022: KKR Opt to Bowl vs MI; Surykumar Yadav, Pat Cummins Back as Dewald Brevis and Rasikh Salam Make Debuts

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Both KKR and MI made two changes to the playing XIs from their previous outings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rasikh Salam makes his debut for KKR and replaces Shivam Mavi as Pat Cummins came in place of Tim Southee. For MI, Surykumar Yadav came in place of Anmolpreet Singh while debutant Dewald Brevis replaced Tim David.

Shreyas Iyer said that dropping Tim Southee was tough after his crucial performances: “We are gonna bowl first. We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities. We got two changes. Pat Cummins comes in place of Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi. (Tim) Southee was very supportive and we had a good conversation about the team changes."

“We were looking to bat first. We are not looking at what happened in the last 2 games, we have to play good cricket to win games and that is what we are prepared for. Looks like a good pitch. We have done well in patches and when you want to win games you gotta perform collectively and I think that is something that was missing in the last 2 games. Couple of changes. Surykumar Yadav comes in place of Anmolpreet Singh and we got Dewald Brevis who comes in for Tim David," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

