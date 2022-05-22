IPL 2022 KKR Team Review: Youth Falters in Roller-Coaster Season

When the season started, KKR were not favourites. But after a fortnight, they were. They started off well beating CSK, MI and PBKS; winning first three of the four games. And then, they just lost their way. Things got bad to worse with team management looking clueless with their combinations. There was too much chopping and changing and at one stage the skipper Shreyas Iyer himself felt helpless. Scenes of him venting his anger at Brendon McCullum remains fresh. There were also allegations of CEO Venky Mysore (a businessman) intervening in day-to-day affairs of a cricket team. If this wasn’t enough, top performer like Sunil Narine never really got going. Venkatesh Iyer, last season’s hero, was a big flop. KKR openers Ajinkya Rahane flattered to deceive and when he was replaced with Aaron Finch, runs dried up for him too. Moreover, Varun Chakravarthy picked up just six wickets with an economy of close to 9.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

IPL 2022 Record: Played 14; Won: 06; Lost: 08; Standing: 06

High point of the Season: Pat Cummins taking compatriot Daniel Sams to the cleaners. By this time, KKR looked a well-oiled machinery and with Cummins’ return, the team looked even better as they took on Mumbai Indians on April 6 at Pune. KKR were chasing 162, but Cummins made a mockery of the total as he went onto slam 56 off 15 balls. The Aussie, who was bowling the 16th, went for 35—6,4,6,6,4,6. It was brutal.

Low point of the Season: Failing to chase down a target of 157 against Gujarat Titans proved to be detrimental. Until this point, KKR were still the force to reckon with. But once they lost this one, a sense of despondency set in quickly among their ranks. The target was not that much, and yet KKR openers deserted them. To make matters worse, the middle order failed to dig in. It was only Andre Russell who threatened to pull it off before he was caught sharply at the edge of the boundary by Lockie Ferguson.

Captaincy verdict: Shreyas Iyer the skipper took a beating at KKR. He was brought on board for his inspiring leadership at Delhi Capitals (DC). He was calm yet assertive; nonetheless, at KKR, Iyer played to the tunes of the core leadership group which consisted of Abhishek Nayar and Brendon McCullum. There was a time when Pat Cummins was benched and he stood by the rule when he should have stepped in. His anger came out in a match against Rajasthan Royals. As he went back to the dressing room after scoring 85 runs, he was seen venting his anger to KKR dugout which had both Nayar and McCullum. Both didn’t utter a word.

Most valuable player: Andre Russell. Although it was not even close to the kind of performance he had in 2019, it was still on par with the all-around skills which had earned him the moolah. He picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches and scored 335 runs at a strike rate of 175. Despite his team faltering, the Jamaican tried his best to get going, at least with the bat, keeping his team in the hunt on more than one occasions.

Major disappointment: Varun Chakravarthy. One of the star of 2021 season, Chakravarthy bowled so well in UAE that he was fast-tracked into Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2021. As soon as the venue changed, his fortunes took a turn for the worse. He picked up 8 wickets in 11 games and leaked runs at an economy north of 8.

Season verdict: There were a few positives for KKR depite a horror season. Firstly, Umesh Yadav regained his mojo back. For the first few games, he picked up wickets off his very first ball. He bowled with shear pace which is a good news for Indian selectors. Andre Russell also proved his utility after bad seasons in 2020 and 2021. The emergence of young Rinku Singh is good for Indian cricket. Nonetheless, team combinations and poor leadership saw them losing five games in a row. That’s where the season was lost. With departure of McCullum, who is set to join England as Test coach, KKR will have one point of authority in Abhishek Nayar. This bodes well for them in the coming season.

Statistics

Most runs: Shreyas Iyer (401)

Most wickets: Andre Russell (17)

Highest individual score: Shreyas Iyer, 85 vs RR

Best Bowling Figures: Andre Russell, 5-4 vs GT

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here